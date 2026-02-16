Armada Hoffler Unveils Bold New Strategic Direction To Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value And Launches As AH Realty Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executing a fundamental business restructuring to eliminate complexity, strengthen the balance sheet, and relentlessly focus on operating a streamlined real estate platform:



Exiting the multifamily property sector to unlock embedded value, reduce leverage and sharpen focus on retail and office properties

Divesting construction and real estate financing businesses

Aligning long-term performance with shareholder value creation through redesigned executive compensation structures

Launching AH Realty Trust, effective March 2, 2026, a new corporate identity that reflects the fundamental restructuring of the business Launching under new NYSE tickers, AHRT and AHRT-PrA, effective March 2, 2026



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) today announced that it is launching the Company under a new name, AH Realty Trust, reflecting a company-wide transformation that fundamentally repositions the business and establishes a bold new strategic direction. Following a rigorous, year-long examination of every part of the organization, the Company has rebuilt its strategy, operating model, and capital allocation priorities to create a leaner, more disciplined, and durable platform explicitly designed to strengthen the balance sheet and establish a foundation for future growth to drive long-term shareholder value.

The Company has entered into a letter of intent with a global real estate investment management firm for the potential sale of 11 of the 14 multifamily assets in its portfolio, following a strategic and targeted process that generated strong interest from multiple qualified parties. In addition, the Company is under letters of intent relating to the potential sale of its construction business and a majority of its real estate financing platform investments. While the Company continues to take a disciplined and prudent approach, meaningful progress has been made to date, supporting the Company's expectation that these transactions will be completed during 2026. The Company intends to provide updates as definitive agreements are executed and transactions are completed.

Proceeds from these capital recycling initiatives will be directed first toward debt reduction, supporting the Company's long-term target of 5.5x–6.5x net debt/total adjusted EBITDA. These actions strengthen the balance sheet while positioning the Company for disciplined growth, lower risk, and the operational flexibility to capitalize on opportunities across market cycles.

“This is a fundamental reset of the Company and a clear declaration of where we are focused: long term value creation over short term earnings,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We are rebuilding every part of the organization and operational excellence is our guiding principle, informing every decision we make. We believe, with significantly reduced leverage and a streamlined operating model, we will be a stronger, leaner, and more agile firm, better positioned to produce predictable earnings and sustainable cash-flow growth. Our team has worked relentlessly to execute this transformation, and we are confident this platform is positioned to deliver durable cash flows and disciplined growth. This to me is the definition of shareholder value.”

The Company's new investment mandate is primarily centered on expanding its retail real estate portfolio, reflecting strong conviction in the segment's durable cash flow profile and growth potential. The Company intends to target investments in markets with strong fundamentals that support sustained future rent growth.

“As we execute this transition, we are evaluating a targeted pipeline of acquisition opportunities in markets with fundamentals that align with where we already operate best,” said Tibbetts.“We will leverage our internal competencies, data-driven approach, deep market knowledge, long-standing partner and vendor relationships, tenant credit strength, and experiential retail demand to position our portfolio for sustained long-term performance.”

The Company commenced a comprehensive turnaround in 2025 to simplify the business and strengthen operational excellence. As part of this transformation, the Company rightsized its dividend in 2025 to align with stabilized, recurring cash flows and ensure long‐term sustainability, instituted a disciplined capital allocation approach centered on shareholder interests, and began realigning relationships with property management and development partners to enhance local expertise, improve execution in core markets, and support long‐term value creation. Additionally, the Company consolidated its headquarters into more efficient and cost‐effective space, positioning it to lease its former Class A offices to third parties at premium market rents. Collectively, these actions reinforce the Company's commitment to its shareholders and are designed to maximize quality and returns.

This transformation coincides with President and CEO, Shawn Tibbetts, assuming the role of Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2026, providing unified leadership as the Company advances its strategic plan. Leadership enhancements include the expansion of the executive team with cross‐industry expertise spanning finance, operations, logistics, and infrastructure to drive operational execution and challenge conventional norms; the redistribution of operating responsibilities across the leadership team as part of a thoughtful succession strategy to strengthen accountability, agility, and efficiency; the modernization of the executive compensation program to directly align with shareholder return metrics; and the continued refresh of the Board of Directors, including the addition of two new independent directors over the past two years and the implementation of age limits to promote ongoing renewal and diverse perspectives.

“This is about delivering tangible, long-term value for our shareholders,” said Tibbetts.“We are streamlining the business, strengthening the balance sheet, and focusing relentlessly on owning and operating high-performing retail and office assets. These actions will position the Company to generate consistent cash flows, disciplined growth, and superior risk-adjusted returns. Our team is aligned, accountable, and executing with rigor - every decision we make is measured against its ability to create lasting value for investors.”

The Company's new name, AH Realty Trust, Inc., is expected to become effective on March 2, 2026. In connection with the name change, the Company's operating partnership will be renamed“AH Realty Trust, LP,” which is also expected to be effective March 2, 2026.

In connection with the name change, effective March 2, 2026, the Company's trading symbols on the NYSE will change from“AHH” to“AHRT” for the Company's common stock and from“AHH PrA” to“AHRT PrA” for the Company's Series A Preferred Stock.

While the Company's rebrand will shape the way it carries out its mission to deliver value to shareholders, it will not impact key components such as its organizational structure, stockholder rights or its qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company's outstanding securities will remain valid, and no action is required by securityholders because of the name or ticker changes. There will be no change to the Company's CUSIP numbers in connection with the name and ticker symbol changes.

The Company's new corporate website, , will go live on March 2, 2026.

