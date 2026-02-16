OKX Secures Malta License To Launch Regulated Stablecoin Payments Across Europe



MiCA + PSD2 licensing lets OKX legally offer EU-wide stablecoin payments and merchant settlement services.

Mastercard partnership enables self-custody spending, auto conversion at checkout, and fiat payouts to merchants. Investment in tokenized RWA stablecoins signals shift from trading platform to full financial infrastructure provider.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has received a Payment Institution (PI) license in Malta, clearing the way to offer regulated stablecoin payment services across the European Economic Area (EEA). The approval aligns the company with both the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and the Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2 ), which take full effect in March 2026.

Payment systems handling payments in stablecoins (treated as electronic money tokens) under PSD2 require either a payment institution or electronic money authorization. With the new license, OKX can legally process stablecoin payments while operating under a recognized European regulatory framework.

The exchange says the authorization strengthens its compliance structure and allows its payment products to function across multiple EU countries through passporting rights.

How Does the OKX Card Actually Work at Checkout?

The license supports the rollout of OKX Pay and the OKX Card, launched in partnership with Mastercard. The card enables users to use the stablecoins at merchants all over the world that accept Mastercard.

Funds remain in self-custody until the moment of purchase. At checkout, the stablecoins automatically convert to euros with a 0.4% market spread. Merchants get paid with fiat, whereas users will pay off their crypto account balances without manual conversion.

The card also supports Apple Pay and Google Pay and has up to 20% promotional rewards in crypto on eligible purchases. Transactions operate through a licensed European payments partner and follow strict AML and KYC requirements.

OKX Building More Than a Payment Card

The licensing move coincides with OKX's broader investment in stablecoin infrastructure. Its venture arm recently backed STBL, a project developing a real-world-asset-backed stablecoin on the company's X Layer blockchain. The initiative involves Hamilton Lane and Securitize and will provide tokenized exposure to a private credit fund.

By combining its earlier MiCA CASP authorization with the new PI license, OKX now operates a fully regulated crypto payments framework in Europe. The plan is to bridge traditional finance and blockchain settlement systems-enabling crypto to be not only tradable, but spendable in life.

With this move, OKX positions itself as a compliant, payment-ready crypto platform built for Europe's next regulatory era.

