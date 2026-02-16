India's Tele-Robotic Ultrasound System Links Delhi To Antarctica

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Monday said tele-robotics will add a new dimension to healthcare through value addition powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), as he witnessed a live demonstration of an indigenously developed Tele-Robotic Ultrasonography (TUS) system connecting New Delhi to Antarctica.

The demonstration linked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, New Delhi, with India's Maitri Research Station in Antarctica, located over 12,000 kilometres away.

A New Era in Remote Healthcare

According to a release, the system enabled a radiologist seated in Delhi to conduct a real-time ultrasound examination of a volunteer stationed at the Antarctic base. Describing the innovation as a herald of a new era in remote healthcare, Singh said the initiative reflects the convergence of AI, robotics and real-time medical expertise, expanding the reach of specialist healthcare beyond geographical barriers.

Indigenous System and Capabilities

The Tele-Robotic Ultrasonography system has been jointly developed by AIIMS New Delhi and IIT Delhi, in collaboration with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The robotic arm, fitted with an ultrasound probe offering six degrees of freedom, replicates the precise hand movements of an expert sonographer.

Equipped with force-sensing safety features and delivering diagnostically reliable imaging with less than a one-second delay, the system enables emergency-focused assessments including FAST scans, abdominal organ evaluation, cardiac assessment and trauma screening. Designed for extreme and remote environments, the technology is expected to support critical decision-making on whether a patient can be treated locally or requires evacuation -- a significant consideration in Antarctica, where medical evacuation is complex and costly.

Fostering 'Whole-of-Government' Innovation

According to the release, Singh said the innovation embodies the "whole-of-science" and "whole-of-government" approaches often emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing together institutions across ministries for a common national purpose. He noted that India's polar and ocean missions are increasingly serving as platforms for technological innovation with real-world applications.

Bridging Gaps in Healthcare Accessibility

Highlighting the rural-urban healthcare divide, the Minister said emerging technologies such as telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics and robotic interventions can bridge gaps in specialist care, particularly in remote and underserved regions. He added that the system's affordability, robustness and scalability make it suitable for deployment in border areas, disaster zones, rural health centres and mobile medical units across the country.

Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences M Ravichandran said the initiative could significantly reduce emergency evacuations from Antarctica and strengthen India's scientific presence in the polar regions.

Jitendra Singh also said innovations emerging from India's scientific ecosystem are expanding healthcare accessibility from Antarctica to the remotest villages, reinforcing the country's march towards becoming a developed nation powered by science, technology and integrated governance. (ANI)

