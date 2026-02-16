Happy Chinese New Year 2026: 100 Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Greetings To Ring In Lunar New Year

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year, is the most significant holiday in China and is widely celebrated in other Asian communities.

The celebration is a 15-day annual festival that starts with the new moon occurring between January 21 and February 20 on the Western calendar and concludes on the next full moon.

Traditionally, the holiday began as a time for feasting and for paying tribute to household gods, heavenly deities, and ancestors.

Chinese New Year 2026 wishes here:

Happy Chinese New Year 2026! May your year be filled with joy and prosperity.

Wishing you success, happiness, and good health in the Year of the Horse 2026.

May the new year bring you endless blessings and new opportunities.

Gong Xi Fa Cai! May wealth and fortune follow you all year.

May your home be filled with laughter and harmony this Lunar New Year.

Wishing you peace, love, and abundance in 2026.

May all your dreams gallop into reality this year.

Happy Spring Festival! May good luck shine upon you.

May your business flourish and your career soar in 2026.

Wishing you strength, courage, and confidence in the year ahead.

May happiness surround you like fireworks in the sky.

Sending warm wishes for a bright and prosperous New Year.

May every day of 2026 bring you new reasons to smile.

Good fortune and great success to you and your family.

May your year be smooth and full of achievements.

Wishing you harmony at home and success at work.

May this Lunar New Year open doors to new adventures.

Cheers to health, wealth, and happiness in 2026.

May your path be clear and your goals within reach.

Sending you blessings of abundance and joy.

May the Year of the Horse bring speed and success to your life.

Wishing you prosperity in every endeavor.

May love and luck follow you wherever you go.

May your family be blessed with unity and warmth.

Hope the new year fills your heart with hope and positivity.

May 2026 be your most successful year yet.

Chinese New Year 2026 WhatsApp messages here:

Wishing you good health and endless energy.

May fortune smile upon you throughout the year.

May your days be bright and your nights peaceful.

Happy Lunar New Year! May your wishes come true.

May you rise above challenges and shine brightly.

Wishing you financial growth and personal happiness.

May prosperity knock at your door every day.

Sending heartfelt New Year blessings to you and yours.

May your life sparkle with joy and celebration.

Wishing you wisdom and success in all you do.

May the coming year bring exciting opportunities.

Good luck and great achievements in 2026!

May your home overflow with blessings.

Wishing you peace and fulfillment in the New Year.

May happiness bloom like spring flowers.

May success follow you like a faithful companion.

Sending prosperity and good fortune your way.

May you achieve all your ambitions this year.

Wishing you a year filled with meaningful moments.

May health and happiness always be with you.

May your hard work be rewarded generously.

Hope the New Year brings you confidence and courage.

Wishing you stability, growth, and success.

May your year be filled with joyful celebrations.

Happy Chinese New Year! May good luck be your constant guest.

May 2026 bring breakthroughs and blessings.

Wishing you endless opportunities and achievements.

May your journey be smooth and prosperous.

Sending you happiness that lasts all year long.

May wealth and wisdom grow together for you.

Wishing you harmony in every relationship.

May you step confidently into a bright future.

May your business ventures thrive in 2026.

Happy New Year! May each day be better than the last.

May fortune favor you in all your plans.

Wishing you calm, clarity, and confidence.

May this Lunar New Year refresh your spirit.

Sending blessings for success and satisfaction.

May your efforts lead to lasting achievements.

Wishing you happiness that multiplies daily.

May 2026 be filled with hope and inspiration.

May your finances grow and your worries fade.

Wishing you golden opportunities and great rewards.

May your heart be light and your future bright.

Happy Spring Festival! May prosperity surround you.

May new beginnings bring wonderful surprises.

Wishing you resilience and determination this year.

May your life be as vibrant as the New Year lanterns.

May you enjoy success in every step you take.

Wishing you joy that lasts throughout the seasons.

May your talents shine and your efforts succeed.

Sending you strength for challenges and rewards for victories.

May the Year of the Horse carry you toward greatness.

Wishing you peace and prosperity in abundance.

May your days be filled with gratitude and grace.

Happy Lunar New Year! May happiness knock on your door.

May this year bring harmony and heartfelt connections.

Wishing you vibrant health and unstoppable momentum.

May 2026 bring clarity to your goals.

May your aspirations take flight this New Year.

Wishing you courage to chase your dreams.

May your success be swift and steady.

Sending you bright wishes for a wonderful 2026.

May your family share countless joyful memories.

Happy Chinese New Year! May fortune and peace be yours.

May 2026 overflow with positivity and promise.

Wishing you strength, stability, and satisfaction.

May your year be filled with exciting achievements.

May abundance flow into your life effortlessly.

Wishing you a smooth and rewarding year ahead.

May your hopes blossom into reality.

Sending prosperity, health, and happiness your way.

May your journey through 2026 be inspiring and successful.

Happy Lunar New Year 2026! May you enjoy endless blessings and joy.



The Lunar New Year is a time for new beginnings and heartfelt connections.

Sending well wishes to loved ones enhances community and familial bonds. The Year of the Horse symbolizes speed, success, and prosperity.

Key Takeaways