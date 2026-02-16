403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nick Turner
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
I'm an organizational psychologist who researches leadership, healthy work, and work design.Experience
- –present Professor of Organizational Behaviour, University of Calgary
- 2003 University of Sheffield, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment