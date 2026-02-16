EUR 90B Loan For Ukraine To Be Signed At Special European Parliament Session On Feb 24

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Speaking to journalists in Vilnius, where she was on a visit to mark Lithuania's State Restoration Day, Metsola noted that the European Parliament had approved the new EUR 90 billion loan for Ukraine the previous Wednesday and that it would be formally signed at the special session.

She added that this step would reaffirm the European Union's commitment to Ukraine and maintain momentum on Ukraine's path toward membership in the European Union.

Metsola also stated that many had underestimated Ukraine and Europe, and that anyone who had believed the war would weaken them had been mistaken. She stressed that Europe was taking responsibility for its own security by mobilizing EUR 800 million for defense, while European NATO member states intended to spend five percent of their GDP on defense.