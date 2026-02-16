Lead To Disrupt By Kumar Parakala Wins Two Categories At The 2025 International Impact Book Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)Lead to Disrupt by global executive and USA Today bestselling author, Kumar Parakala, has been recognized with two honors at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards, earning distinctions in the Self-Help – Self-Improvement category and the Inspirational – Motivational Narratives category. The awards recognize the book's growing impact among CEOs, board directors, founders, and senior executives confronting a world defined by AI and GenAI acceleration, geopolitical instability, workforce redefinition, climate pressure, mental-health strain, and sustained volatility – conditions Parakala describes as a permanent reality, not a temporary disruption.







The International Impact Book Awards is an international recognition program for independent and traditionally published authors, evaluating titles across more than 30 fiction and nonfiction categories. Books are assessed within their respective genres using criteria that emphasize writing quality, originality, thematic depth, and reader impact.

“Lead to Disrupt goes beyond inspiration to confront the real leadership challenges of our time,” said Nim Stant, CEO of the International Impact Book Awards.“Kumar Parakala brings lived experience to the conversation – addressing accountability, resilience, and stewardship in an AI-driven world where traditional leadership models are no longer sufficient.”

First released in 2025, Lead to Disrupt is grounded in Parakala's two decades of global operating experience, including senior leadership roles at KPMG, the founding and scaling of global enterprises, and leading organizations through pandemic disruption, market shocks, remote-work transformation, and large-scale cultural change.

Rather than treating AI, automation, and digital acceleration as purely technical shifts, the book reframes them as leadership and governance imperatives. Drawing on firsthand experience, Parakala examines decision-making under radical uncertainty, executive burnout, mental resilience, psychological safety, accountability, and trust, arguing that traditional command-and control leadership models are increasingly inadequate in today's environment

Central to the book is a rejection of the false trade-off between results and humanity. Through its Seven Keys framework, Lead to Disrupt advocates a leadership philosophy that integrates commercial discipline with empathy, ethical conduct, accountability, and long-term stewardship, aligning with evolving expectations around stakeholder responsibility, ESG, and sustainable institutional growth

Written for leaders with institutional responsibility, Lead to Disrupt speaks to board directors, chairs, CEOs, and senior executives responsible for maintaining trust and continuity as organizations navigate accelerating change. As enterprises confront the convergence of AI-driven transformation, workforce reset, regulatory scrutiny, and geopolitical uncertainty, the book is increasingly regarded as boardroom-relevant reading for leaders focused on building institutions that endure beyond growth cycles.

“Disruptive times demand disruptive leaders,” says Parakala.“But disruption without stewardship destroys trust. Leadership today is not about surviving chaos – it's about enabling change responsibly, while safeguarding people, culture, and long-term value.”

The book's recognition at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards marks another milestone in its growing international reach among leadership and governance audiences.

Lead to Disrupt by Kumar Parakala is available on major retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. More information about Parakala and his work can be found at .

About the Author

Kumar Parakala is a global institutional builder, CEO, and board-level leader with more than two decades of experience operating at the intersection of strategy, technology, and enterprise leadership. A former global executive with KPMG and GHD, he has founded and scaled multiple businesses across consulting, digital, and technology sectors, advised Fortune 100 organizations, and led companies through transformation and rapid growth across India, Australia, Europe, and the United States. He currently serves as CEO of North America for Tabhi, an AI-native global travel enterprise. Parakala is the USA Today bestselling author of Lead to Disrupt, a leadership framework focused on resilience, accountability and long-term enterprise value in the age of AI and continuous disruption.