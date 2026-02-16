The Rolls-Royce Owners Club of China has officially launched its first annual offering of vintage tasting tea spirit collection in 2026 - the "Year of the Horse. SPEECH" on the “Best of The Best”, anewly established luxury lifestyle platform. Authorized by the brand of Rolls-Royce Club of China and featuring the signature of Spirit of Ecstasy, this collection is the first product of the co-branded spirit series in partnership with SPEECH (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

The collection is offered in three tiers, corresponding to iconic Rolls-Royce model families:



Phantom Series: RMB 9,999

Cullinan Series: RMB 6,666 Ghost Series: RMB 3,333

This tiered pricing strategy aims to position the product in line with Rolls-Royce models, enhancing collectability and identity within the global Rolls-Royce connoisseur community.

The UK Rolls-Royce family has confirmed that the Rolls-Royce Owners Club of China is the only officially authorized owners' club representing the brand in Greater China, primarily serving Rolls-Royce owners and an exclusive circle of elites. The club is committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem of dedicated extended services, official merchandise, and diverse luxury lifestyle experiences.

Best of The Best, conceived as a platform for sourcing and curating global refined living products that meet Rolls-Royce's uncompromising standards is therefore established. The Year of the Horse. SPEECH is the first annual limited edition wine to the market, it echoes the Chinese idiom “Ma Dao Cheng Gong” - success upon the horse's arrival. There will be other collections expanded to more sectors.







Rare Ingredients: Distilled & Fermented from Century-Old Wild Tea Trees

Unlike traditional baijiu or fruit-based spirits, Year of the Horse. SPEECH, this exclusive tasting liqueur is crafted entirely from leaves of ancient wild tea trees - some over 100 years old - foraged from the pristine rainforests of Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, China.

Each selected ancient tree is tagged with a QR-coded digital passport, recording its exact geographic coordinates, age, and harvest information, enabling full traceability from leaf to bottle. Without any industrial additives, it purely replies on natural enzymatic conversion during the whole fermentation process.

On average, only 1 jin (0.5 kg) of liquor be brewed from every 20 jin (10kg) of tea leaves, such an extremely low extraction rate is practically deemed an alchemy. This has been hailed as“the Rolls-Royce of Tea Spirit” with scarcity attributes and high value.

Michael Mao: We Do Not Sell Spirit; We Curate Life.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Michael Mao, Founding Chairman of the Rolls-Royce Owners Club of China, shared the brand's philosophy:

“Best of The Best is not about products - it is about procuration and selection. With the Rolls-Royce community as our compass and perfection as our only standard, we traverse the globe in search of life's most extraordinary treasures.

The Year of the Horse. SPEECH is both an expression of Eastern cultural heritage and a response to supreme connoisseurship. It defies traditional Chinese spirit categories, its raw material - the primordial leaves of China's ancient forests - transcends all boundaries. It dissolves old dichotomies: East and West, distilled and fermented, wine and tea. What remains is a borderless, irreplicable and irreplaceable elixir. This collection is also a liquid poem forged from by nature, an ecological tribute from China's ancient forests to the world.

In Chinese tradition, the horse embodies endurance, perseverance, and the promise of arrival. SPEECH is our wish and our resonance: true success has no finish line, and happiness is never elsewhere - it is here, in the moment the cup meets the lip.”

Tufan Erginbilgiç: The Spirit of Ecstasy Gallops East with“SPEECH”

Mr. Tufan Erginbilgiç, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Plc, recognized this co-branded collaboration:

“The Spirit of Ecstasy has stood for over a century not just a symbol of speed, but of altitude: the relentless pursuit of perfection, the creation of timeless masterpieces, and the expression of a higher living standard.

The Year of the Horse represents galloping ambition, resilience, and the triumph of will. We are delighted to see the Rolls-Royce Owners Club of China channel that spirit into China's luxury tasting culture through Best of The Best.

The Year of the Horse. SPEECH limited edition is a vivid, localized embodiment of the Rolls-Royce philosophy - one that marries our eternal pursuit of excellence with the profound cultural heritage of China.”







Open a Bottle, Unlock Rolls-Royce Privileges Across China

Each bottle of Year of the Horse. SPEECH is engraved with a unique, non-replicable collectible serial number.

Upon breaking the anti-counterfeit seal and scanning the QR code, collectors gain access to a dedicated digital portal - the registration interface for the “Best of The Best Private Membership.” This is not merely proof of ownership; it is the key to an exclusive Rolls-Royce Greater China hospitality privilege network.

Registered members enjoy immediate, complimentary access to official Rolls-Royce vehicle services across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan - from discreet airport pickups in Beijing to elegant coastal cruises in Victoria Harbour, from high-stakes business arrivals in Shanghai to distinguished entrances at elite galas. Wherever the Spirit of Ecstasy stands, it becomes a mobile château on call, with no usage fees - only identity and the numbered bottle required.

The Club: 5,000+ Verified Owners, a Connoisseur Collective

As the brand's sole officially authorized owners' community in the region, the Rolls-Royce Owners Club of China now has over 5,000 registered members (excluding secondary owners) across Greater China. The majority are founders, entrepreneurs, and C-suite executives, aged 40 to 50.

For this discerning group, time is valued not only as efficiency but as patience and accumulation - a mindset that mirrors the Spirit of Ecstasy 's credo:“Strive for Perfection, Endure for Eternity.”







Analyst:“An Unassailable Entrant in the Ultra-High-End Spirits Arena”

International wine and spirits analyst Li Ming commented that using wild ancient tree leaves as a fermentation base is already exceptionally rare in the domestic market.

“The Year of the Horse. SPEECH commands a triple-layered competitive moat:

- century-old tea trees are a finite, traceable resource.- the Spirit of Ecstasy is a century-old cultural icon.- the Rolls-Royce Owners Club is a private, closed ecosystem of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who are consumers, evangelists, and curators alike.”

Li added:

“This triple scarcity means the product does not just enter the market - it recalibrates it. While traditional wine houses remain anchored in Old World narratives, 'Best of The Best' has already defined a new luxury benchmark with a QR code from China's primeval forests.”

China: From Destination to Origin of Luxury Narrative

China has been Rolls-Royce's largest single market for consecutive years and remains the global epicenter of ultra-luxury consumption.

As high-end spending shifts eastward, China's affluent class is no longer merely the final destination for top-tier brands - they are becoming co-creators of scarcity and originators of global luxury narratives. The Year of the Horse. SPEECH stands as a meaningful milestone in Rolls-Royce's evolution from “Made for China” to “Created with China.”

Global Rollout and Mainland Availability

Sources close to the distribution channel confirm that the collection of ancient tree tasting spirit - Year of the Horse. SPEECH has already soft-launched among overseas Chinese communities and the Hong Kong SAR, available exclusively by invitation.

The Mainland China market is scheduled for an official launch in March 2026, accessible only through designated pre-order channels with no public retail distribution. A select group of distribution partners and collaborators is currently undergoing a confidential vetting process.

(Editor / Alexander Carte)