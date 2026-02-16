INZOX LLC Launches OX.Report Platform For Automated Website Health Assessments

MENAFN - GetNews) Deep-tech company brings automation expertise to website auditing, helping businesses identify performance and security gaps.







INZOX LLC has launched OX, an automated platform that allows businesses to quickly evaluate the health of their websites through structured audit reports. The tool addresses a growing blind spot for organizations that rely heavily on their digital properties but lack clear visibility into underlying technical issues.

Websites have evolved from simple marketing assets into critical business infrastructure. Yet many companies operate without understanding the performance constraints, configuration problems, or security vulnerabilities that may be affecting their sites. These issues often remain hidden until they start impacting user experience, search rankings, or conversion rates.

OX was built to surface those insights before they become costly problems.

The platform works through a straightforward process. Users submit a website URL and the OX runs an automated analysis that covers several key areas: performance metrics, essential security checks, technical configuration, and user experience signals. Results arrive via email in a clear, business-readable format designed for founders, operators, and marketing teams - not just developers.

Each report includes a graded PDF certificate documenting the findings along with the exact scan date and time. The certificate provides a snapshot of website health at the moment of analysis, giving businesses a baseline they can reference as they make improvements.







INZOX positions OX as a first-step evaluation tool rather than a comprehensive technical audit. The platform helps teams identify potential issues, prioritize where to focus resources, and determine when deeper expert reviews might be necessary. For many organizations, that initial visibility is exactly what's been missing.

"Most businesses know their website matters, but they don't have a quick way to check whether it's actually performing well under the hood," said the INZOX team. "OX gives them that starting point without requiring technical expertise to interpret the results."

The launch reflects INZOX's broader focus on applying automation to simplify complex technical processes. Founded in 2018 in Alexandria, Egypt, the company has grown into an international operation with a presence in the United States since 2020 and Malaysia since 2024. That global footprint has informed how the team thinks about building tools that work across different markets and technical environments.

OX translates deep-tech website analysis into actionable business insight. Rather than overwhelming users with raw data or jargon-heavy diagnostics, the platform presents findings in a format that non-technical stakeholders can actually use. Performance scores, security flags, and configuration issues are explained in plain language with clear next steps.

The timing aligns with increased attention on website performance as a business metric. Search engines factor page speed and user experience into rankings. Visitors abandon slow-loading pages within seconds. Security vulnerabilities expose companies to both technical and reputational risk. For businesses competing online, understanding these factors has become essential rather than optional.

Audit results are informational and based on automated scans performed at the time of submission. The platform is designed to complement - not replace - in-depth technical reviews when those are warranted. For many businesses, OX serves as the entry point into understanding their website's true condition.

More information is available on the official website.