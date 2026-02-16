UAE Successfully Launches First Homegrown Hybrid Rocket In Major Space Milestone Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's first domestically developed hybrid rocket launched last Friday at noon, marking a significant step in the country's push to build sovereign space and propulsion capabilities.

The sounding rocket, developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), reached an altitude of 3km during a test flight over the UAE desert, validating a fully UAE-designed and operated propulsion system for the first time.

The launch took place at 12.21pm on February 13 and concluded with the rocket safely descending for recovery, completing what researchers described as the final phase of a multi-year development and testing programme. TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).

“This launch is a defining moment for science and engineering in the UAE,” said Dr Najwa Aaraj, chief executive of TII.“It demonstrates that we can lead in the development of breakthrough technologies, not only in labs, but in real-world, high-stakes environments.” She described the mission as the first step towards building a national launch capability driven by UAE-based talent.

First-of-its-kind in the UAE

At the core of the mission was a hybrid propulsion engine combining nitrous oxide with a solid polyethylene-based fuel - a system that blends elements of solid and liquid rocket technologies. Hybrid engines are widely viewed in the aerospace sector as safer and more cost-effective than traditional propulsion systems, with added advantages in handling and environmental impact.

TII said the self-pressurising design removes the need for complex ground infrastructure or cryogenic fuel handling, making it well suited for suborbital research and technology demonstration missions.

The propulsion system - including tanks, injectors, avionics and control architecture - was designed, manufactured and tested entirely within the UAE. It underwent extensive cold-flow and hot-fire ground testing before being cleared for flight.

The rocket itself was built using advanced composite manufacturing techniques similar to those used in modern aerospace programmes. Carbon-fibre materials were used for the main structure and fins to withstand flight stresses, while the nosecone was constructed from glass-fibre composites to allow uninterrupted radio and navigation signals.

Laying the groundwork for future missions

According to Dr Elias Tsoutsanis, chief researcher at TII's Propulsion and Space Research Centre, the flight represents the transition from theoretical research to operational capability.

“This achievement is the result of years of disciplined research, engineering, and iteration,” he said.“That capability is the foundation for everything that follows - higher altitudes, heavier payloads, and more complex missions, all from the UAE.”

Sounding rockets of this class are commonly used worldwide to test propulsion, avionics and recovery systems under real flight conditions before being scaled to larger launch vehicles.

TII said the successful mission validated every stage of the launch lifecycle, from propulsion development and systems integration to countdown, lift-off and recovery, all managed by UAE-based teams.

The institute's roadmap includes scaling up to larger motors, higher-altitude flights and more advanced flight architectures, alongside the development of national launch infrastructure and mission control capabilities.

With this launch, officials said the UAE has established a technical and operational baseline for future suborbital research missions and more advanced aerospace programmes, positioning the country as an emerging regional player in space and propulsion research.



