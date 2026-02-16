Iphone 18 Pro Series Leaks: Design Changes, Camera Upgrade, And UAE Launch

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 12:50 PM



By: Husain Rizvi



Apple iPhone 18 Pro rumours suggest major upgrades in performance, battery life and display design. Here's a roundup of everything we know

Apple is still more than six months away from unveiling its next-generation iPhones, but leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are already painting a detailed picture of what to expect. From a redesigned front with under-display Face ID to a powerful new A20 Pro chip, here's what we know about the iPhone 18 Pro lineup:

Under-display Face ID

One of the biggest talking points around the iPhone 18 Pro series is a potential redesign of the front display.

For years, Apple has relied on the familiar pill-shaped cutout and Dynamic Island. That may finally evolve. According to multiple leaks, Apple is testing under-display Face ID technology, which would allow most sensors to sit beneath the screen.

If implemented, the visible cutout could shrink to a single hole-punch for the selfie camera. Interestingly, early renders suggest this camera may sit in the top-left corner, rather than the centre.

What happens to Dynamic Island?

The Dynamic Island is not expected to disappear. Instead, it could become smaller and more subtle, positioned closer to the camera cutout.

Apple reportedly wants to make it less visually distracting while maintaining support for live activities such as navigation alerts and ongoing calls. This would represent a cleaner, more immersive display without sacrificing functionality.

Rear design tweaks

At the back, Apple appears to be sticking with the familiar triple-camera layout housed inside a raised module. However, refinements are expected. Leaks point to an improved glass finish, smoother integration with the aluminium frame, and slight material refinements for a more seamless look. There is also chatter about new Pro-exclusive colour options, including deep purple, burgundy, and coffee-inspired brown. These darker, premium shades could help differentiate the Pro models from the standard lineup.

48MP variable aperture camera upgrade

A key rumour surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max involves a significant camera enhancement. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the 48MP Fusion camera may feature a variable aperture system. This would allow users to adjust how much light enters the lens, offering greater control over depth of field, improved low-light performance, enhanced portrait photography, and more professional-level image flexibility.

A20 Pro Chip

Under the hood, Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chipset, reportedly built on TSMC's upcoming 2nm process. This new chip may use advanced packaging where RAM sits directly on the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

Bigger battery and slightly heavier Pro Max

Internal redesigns may also free up more space inside the device. Apple could use that room to improve cooling systems or increase battery size. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to house a 5,100mAh battery, which may require the phone to be slightly thicker. Reports suggest the weight could exceed 240 grams. While this may make it heavier than previous models, many users would likely accept the trade-off for significantly improved battery life and longer screen-on time.

iPhone 18 Pro release date in the UAE

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, following its traditional annual release cycle. For users holding onto older Pro models, waiting for the iPhone 18 series might prove worthwhile.



