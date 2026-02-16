Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 300 UAE Users Report X Down Amid Global Outage: Downdetector

Over 300 UAE Users Report X Down Amid Global Outage: Downdetector


2026-02-16 02:24:44
The social media platform was also reported down in the US, with over 42,000 cases recorded
  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 5:57 PM
  • By:
  • Salma El Omla
User reports indicate that X is experiencing outages in several countries, according to Downdetector.

In the UAE, 355 users reported issues, while Reuters noted that X was also down in the UK, with 6,424 reports on Downdetector. In the US, more than 42,000 cases have been reported.

The outage has also affected over 500 users in Saudi Arabia and more than 3,000 in India.

Khaleej Times

