Empowering The UAE's Freelance Economy Through A Strategic Joint Venture

Published: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 1:18 PM

Over the past two decades, the UAE has emerged as one of the world's most attractive destinations for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and independent professionals. As the country continues to diversify beyond oil and invest in a knowledge-based economy, freelancing and self-employment have become key drivers of innovation, flexibility, and global talent mobility.

Supporting this transformation on the ground is a strategic joint venture between two established Dubai-based consultancies - Global Entity and Trivup both working together to provide legitimate, government-authorised freelance visa, permit, license, and business setup solutions across the UAE.

Together, the two agencies have helped 5,500+ freelancers and entrepreneurs legally live and work in the UAE, contributing directly to economic growth, compliance, and workforce modernisation.

The joint venture brings together the strengths of both organisations:

Global Entity (global-entity)

A Dubai-based consultancy with over two decades of market experience, Global Entity specializes in freelance visa Dubai, freelance permit UAE, and freelance license UAE solutions. The company is a government-authorized documents clearing service (License No: 262221005888) and an official channel partner of major UAE free zones including IFZA, Meydan, RAKEZ, Ajman Free Zone, SHAMS, and Sharjah SPC.

Trivup (trivup)

Trivup is a UAE-based agency focused on business setup, freelance permits, and residency solutions, operating through its dedicated brand GoFreelanceVisa ( gofreelancevisa ). Trivup is also a government-authorised documents clearing service (License No: 1242868) and a channel partner of leading UAE free zones such as IFZA, Meydan, RAKEZ, Ajman Free Zone, SHAMS, and Sharjah SPC.

Through their joint venture, both firms combine experience, regulatory knowledge, and operational scale to deliver transparent, compliant, and end-to-end solutions for independent professionals.

The success of this joint venture is rooted in strong leadership from both organizations:

Abdul Ahad – Founder, Global Entity

A successful entrepreneur and business advisor, Abdul Ahad has lived in Dubai for over 22 years, witnessing firsthand the evolution of UAE visa regulations, business frameworks, and free zone ecosystems. His deep understanding of local compliance, coupled with real-world advisory experience, has enabled thousands of professionals to avoid illegal visa structures and transition into fully legitimate freelance setups.

Madiha Batool – Founder and CEO, Trivup

Under the leadership of Madiha Batool, Trivup has built a reputation for transparency, ethics, and client-centric service. With a strong grasp of UAE business regulations and the changing needs of freelancers, she has positioned Trivup not just as a service provider, but as a long-term strategic partner for independent professionals and entrepreneurs.

Together, their aligned vision focuses on legality, sustainability, and long-term residency security for clients.

Supporting freelancers across multiple industries

Through this joint venture, Global Entity and Trivup have supported professionals from diverse sectors, including:



IT & software development

Media, content creation & marketing

Consulting & coaching

Education & training

Fitness & personal training

Design, e-commerce & digital services Remote workers and international consultants

Each client is guided toward the correct freelance visa, permit, or license structure based on their profession, budget, and long-term goals, ensuring full compliance with UAE immigration and labor laws.

Professionals supported through this joint venture now enjoy the full benefits of UAE residency, including:



Legal authorisation to work independently

UAE driving license eligibility

Personal and business bank account opening

Renting or buying property in the UAE

Sponsoring family members for residency Access to healthcare, insurance, and government services

By structuring every case properly, the joint venture protects clients from future risks such as visa cancellation, banking issues, fines, or travel bans.

A major focus of the joint venture has been educating and protecting expatriates from illegal or fake company visa arrangements - a growing issue in the UAE.

Hundreds of individuals have been rescued from risky setups where no real employment, trade license, or legal work authorisation existed. These individuals were safely transitioned into legitimate freelance visa solutions backed by valid permits or licenses issued by authorized UAE entities.

This commitment to legality directly supports the UAE government's vision of a transparent, regulated, and sustainable business environment.

The UAE continues to promote freelancing, remote work, and independent professional models to attract global talent. Through their joint venture, Global Entity and Trivup play a key role in translating these policies into real, compliant outcomes, making freelancing accessible without compromising legality.

Their combined contribution goes beyond service numbers; it lies in building trust, ensuring compliance, and enabling long-term economic participation.

As freelancing becomes a permanent feature of the global workforce, the demand for reliable, compliant, and ethical advisory services will continue to grow. Through their joint venture, Global Entity and Trivup remain committed to empowering independent professionals, supporting entrepreneurship, and strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for talent and innovation.