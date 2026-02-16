Agriteq 2026 Now A Huge Draw Among School Students

The fourth day of the 13th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026) recorded strong attendance from school students, with 92 schools and 3,680 students participating in organised field visits aimed at enhancing agricultural and environmental awareness and introducing concepts of sustainability and food security.

Students toured a range of pavilions representing participating companies and farms, including Heenat Salma Farm, Agrico Company, the Farmers Market and Mazzraty, the Honey and Dates Market, the Flower Market, the Panda Zone and the Zoo Garden. The visits form part of the Ministry of Municipality's efforts to engage students in awareness initiatives that strengthen a culture of agricultural sustainability, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the aim of preparing a generation conscious of food security challenges.

Yesterday, the daily conference programme accompanying AgriteQ 2026 launched Biotechnology Day, featuring specialised scientific sessions and research presentations on the latest developments in biotechnology and its applications in agriculture, food security and environmental sustainability.

The first session examined the potential use of biotechnology in jojoba plants to combat desertification, biodiversity genomics in Qatar and its role in safeguarding natural resources, and the future of herbal science in supporting biodiversity and climate adaptation. It also addressed salt-tolerant gene assessment in Qatar and pesticide residue monitoring programmes, alongside related global regulatory challenges.

The second session included presentations by specialised medical and scientific technology companies, focusing on technology transfer from research to agricultural application and the future of agricultural biotechnology in the region. Discussions concluded with proposals on translating scientific recommendations into actionable plans, attended by decision-makers from research institutions, technical agricultural departments and relevant government entities.

Biotechnology Day was organised as part of the Ministry's efforts to support applied scientific research and strengthen collaboration between research institutions and both public and private sectors.