GAM, JBA Discuss With SIA Urban Development, Investment Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Mayor of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Yousef Shawarbeh met Monday with Chairperson of the Syrian Investment Authority (SIA) Talal Hilali to explore avenues for cooperation and technical exchange in urban development and investment promotion. Shawarbeh said the GAM is advancing its services in urban planning, sustainability, digital services and infrastructure, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted the Municipality's experience in establishing Amman Vision Investment and Development (AVID), its investment arm focused on transportation, waste management and development projects. He added that the Municipality is implementing a strategic plan for 2022–2026 in line with royal directives.

The plan integrates national strategies, supports Sustainable Development Goals, enhances global competitiveness, and aims to improve residents' quality of life, strengthen infrastructure, and establish an integrated investment system to stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities.

The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) also met SIA in to explore ways to deepen economic and investment partnerships, with a focus on reconstruction-related projects.

SIA Director General Talal Hilali stressed investment cooperation with Jordan and leveraging the Kingdom's experience in improving the investment climate.

Hilali hailed Jordan's streamlining of licensing procedures and reduction of project start-up timelines, urging the transfer of these practices to Syria.

He invited Jordanian business leaders to deepen investment partnerships with Syrian counterparts, saying public-private collaboration provides a "solid" platform for results-oriented economic cooperation.

Hilali also said Syria's new investment law allows 100 per cent foreign ownership, includes safeguards against expropriation, and offer tax and customs incentives for up to 10 years, as well as exemptions for agriculture, industry and health, to accelerate reconstruction and boost exports, Petra reported.