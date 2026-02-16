Wynn Faces Earnings Strain Amid Global Slowdown

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Wynn Resorts has posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit despite edging up revenues, underscoring mounting pressure from softer gaming volumes on the Las Vegas Strip and uneven recovery in Macau as the company presses ahead with a multibillion-dollar expansion in the United Arab Emirates.

The US-listed casino operator reported that net income for the final quarter fell markedly from a year earlier, even as overall revenue rose modestly on stronger hotel occupancy and non-gaming spend. Higher operating costs, promotional activity and subdued high-end play weighed on margins, reflecting broader cooling across parts of the US gaming market after a period of robust post-pandemic demand.

Wynn's performance mirrors a shift on the Las Vegas Strip, where record-setting revenue in 2023 has given way to more tempered growth. Industry data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board show that while overall statewide gaming revenue has remained historically strong, monthly Strip figures have fluctuated, with baccarat volumes – often driven by international high rollers – proving particularly volatile. Analysts say that elevated room rates and premium pricing, which boosted margins in previous quarters, are facing resistance from price-sensitive leisure travellers and convention visitors.

At Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, room occupancy held relatively firm, but casino win per table and slot volumes softened compared with the same period last year. Executives indicated that customer mix has shifted, with fewer ultra-high-end players and a more cautious mass-market segment. Operating expenses also climbed, reflecting wage pressures, marketing spend and ongoing investments in property enhancements.

Across the Pacific, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace in Cotai continued to benefit from the gradual normalisation of travel between mainland China and Macau. Gross gaming revenue in Macau has rebounded strongly from pandemic-era lows, but remains below the peaks recorded in 2019. The dismantling of the junket-driven VIP system, following regulatory reforms and high-profile prosecutions, has permanently altered the territory's revenue structure. Mass-market gaming and premium direct play now account for a larger share of earnings, but at thinner margins than the once-dominant VIP segment.

Company executives have emphasised that the Macau business is stabilising under the new regulatory regime introduced by the local government, which tightened oversight of concessionaires and mandated greater non-gaming investment. Wynn, alongside peers such as MGM China and Sands China, committed to billions of dollars in capital spending focused on entertainment, cultural attractions and tourism infrastructure as part of their renewed 10-year gaming concessions.

The earnings squeeze comes as Wynn advances one of its most ambitious projects: Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The integrated resort, developed in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, is expected to open later this decade and would mark the company's first foray into the Middle East. The UAE has established a federal gaming regulator, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, signalling a structured approach to potential casino operations.

Construction on the Al Marjan Island project is progressing, with Wynn describing it as a long-term growth driver capable of diversifying revenue beyond the US and Macau. Analysts view the development as strategically significant, positioning the company in a high-end tourism market that has seen rapid expansion in luxury hospitality and entertainment. However, the project also entails substantial capital expenditure at a time when operating cash flow is under pressure.

Market observers note that Wynn's balance sheet has improved since the height of the pandemic, when global travel restrictions battered casino operators. Debt levels remain elevated relative to pre-2020 norms, but refinancing activity and recovering earnings have strengthened liquidity. Share buybacks and dividends have been calibrated to preserve flexibility as the company navigates uneven demand patterns.

The broader US gaming landscape presents mixed signals. Regional casinos have experienced varying performance, with some markets seeing flat or declining visitation as consumers contend with higher interest rates and persistent inflation. In Las Vegas, large-scale events and conventions continue to support hotel occupancy, yet gaming growth has moderated. Industry analysts suggest that operators are adjusting promotional strategies and cost controls to defend margins in a more competitive environment.

Wynn's management has reiterated its focus on premium positioning, arguing that the brand's strength lies in high-quality assets, luxury retail and fine dining rather than mass-market scale. That approach, while differentiating the company from larger peers, can amplify earnings volatility when VIP play or international visitation slows.

