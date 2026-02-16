Galaxy Digital's Long-Term Crypto Convergence Bet

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Galaxy Digital's head of asset management, Steve Kurz, is projecting a structural shift in the cryptocurrency market as the industry grapples with price volatility and evolving investor behaviour. Speaking publicly this week, Kurz said the downturn in digital-asset prices is better understood as healthy deleveraging rather than evidence of systemic failure, and described a deepening integration between traditional financial systems and digital-asset infrastructure that he believes underpins a positive long-term trajectory for the sector.

Kurz's remarks come as global cryptocurrency valuations remain under pressure and trading activity lacks the dynamism seen during earlier bull phases. He told reporters that while token prices have retraced from earlier peaks, the broader ecosystem has matured materially, with more sophisticated risk-management practices and infrastructure now in place. This, he argued, differentiates the latest market adjustment from the turmoil seen in 2022, suggesting that most forced selling has likely passed and the market is set for a stabilising phase.

At the centre of his analysis is what Galaxy Digital terms“The Great Convergence,” a concept that encapsulates the fusion of traditional finance with crypto infrastructure. Kurz contends that digital assets are no longer viewed solely as speculative instruments but are increasingly recognised as part of core financial infrastructure. That perception shift is reflected in rising institutional engagement and the expansion of capabilities such as custody services, compliance frameworks, and blockchain-based payment rails.

This convergence, according to Kurz, is not a short-lived market trend but a multiyear structural evolution. He highlighted that stablecoins, tokenisation and blockchain integration with established financial systems are accelerating, repositioning cryptocurrencies beyond standalone assets into a space where they interact more seamlessly with banks, fintechs and other capital markets participants. While he does not anticipate a swift V-shaped rebound in asset prices, Kurz expects a period of range-bound trading followed by gradual gains as institutional capital deepens its involvement.

The backdrop to Kurz's comments has been a broader industry recalibration. Bitcoin, often seen as a bellwether for the broader market, has experienced significant fluctuations, and overall market capitalisation remains below earlier peaks. Some analysts argue that lingering macroeconomic pressures, tightening monetary policies and regulatory uncertainties continue to weigh on digital-asset valuations. However, institutional actors including pensions, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers have maintained interest, with some increasing allocations to infrastructure and digital-native products, reflecting a growing belief in the long-term utility of digital systems.

Galaxy Digital itself, founded in 2018 by Michael Novogratz, functions as a bridge between the traditional and crypto finance worlds, offering trading, asset management, investment banking and infrastructure services. Kurz said the firm has seen strength in its core business lines even as prices fluctuate, pointing to increased engagement from large institutional clients and expanding capabilities in both custody and technology integration. This dual focus, he suggested, positions Galaxy well to capitalise on the convergence he envisions.

Kurz also acknowledged risks inherent in the current climate. He noted that periods of intense negativity, including price drawdowns and low sentiment, often coincide with market bottoms, but flagged that apathy and loss of relevance could pose more insidious challenges if the asset class fades from broader financial discourse. He dismissed concerns about existential technological threats such as quantum computing as distant issues, while emphasising that crypto's integration with broader liquidity and risk cycles positions it on a more resilient footing.

Institutional adoption remains a cornerstone of the long-term investment thesis articulated by Kurz. Galaxy's strategy includes expanding asset-management offerings, including products aimed at wealth and high-net-worth channels, and deploying capital into early-stage companies building foundational crypto-enabled financial services. Such moves reflect a broader industry trend in which large allocators increasingly treat crypto-native infrastructure as part of a diversified financial ecosystem rather than a niche speculative play.

Market observers remain divided on timing and trajectory. Some maintain that clearer regulatory frameworks are needed to unlock broader participation, while others point to technological innovations such as tokenisation and decentralised finance as catalysts for sustained growth. Kurz's framing of the current environment as one of consolidation and maturation suggests that the coming months may be defined more by structural build-out than by dramatic price swings, even as engagement and adoption deepen.

