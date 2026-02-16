Harvard Trims Bitcoin Stake And Backs Ether

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Harvard Management Company has reduced its exposure to bitcoin-linked holdings by about 20 per cent while initiating a new position tied to ether, signalling a recalibration of its digital asset strategy amid shifting market dynamics and valuation pressures.

Regulatory filings show that the endowment's investment arm pared back its stake in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust during the latest reporting period, cutting the value of its holding from roughly $200 million to about $160 million. At the same time, it disclosed a fresh allocation to BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust, marking its first direct exposure to an exchange-traded product tracking ether.

The adjustment comes as institutional investors reassess digital asset allocations following a year of volatile price movements, the launch of spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds in the United States, and growing scrutiny of so-called bitcoin treasury companies. Those companies, which hold significant bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets, have at times traded at substantial premiums to their modified net asset value, or mNAV, a metric comparing market capitalisation with underlying bitcoin holdings.

Market analysts say the partial reduction in Harvard's bitcoin position may reflect the unwinding of a trade that sought to benefit from elevated valuations in such treasury firms. As premiums narrowed and arbitrage opportunities diminished, large asset owners have been rebalancing exposures to manage risk and lock in gains.

Harvard's endowment, valued at more than $50 billion, has historically maintained a diversified portfolio spanning equities, private equity, hedge funds, real estate and natural resources. Its measured entry into bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds last year was viewed as part of a broader shift among institutional investors seeking regulated access to digital assets without holding tokens directly.

See also Armstrong pitches tokenisation as wealth equaliser

The introduction of spot bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, led by products from BlackRock and Fidelity, marked a watershed moment for the sector. Billions of dollars flowed into these funds in their first months, helping to drive bitcoin's price to new highs. Ether ETFs followed later, broadening institutional participation in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

By adding exposure to ether, Harvard appears to be diversifying within the digital asset class. Ether underpins the Ethereum blockchain, which supports decentralised finance applications, non-fungible tokens and a growing ecosystem of tokenised real-world assets. Proponents argue that its utility beyond store-of-value characteristics offers a different risk-return profile compared with bitcoin.

Portfolio managers note that ether's correlation with broader technology equities and its sensitivity to network upgrades and transaction activity can make it behave differently from bitcoin during market stress. Allocating across both assets may therefore serve as a hedge within a digital allocation, though volatility remains high.

The move also coincides with heightened regulatory clarity in the United States. Approval of spot ether ETFs followed months of debate over whether ether should be classified as a security or a commodity. The green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission was interpreted by many investors as reducing legal uncertainty surrounding the asset.

Harvard Management Company does not comment on individual positions, but its filings indicate that digital assets represent a small fraction of the overall endowment. The 20 per cent trim in bitcoin exposure suggests a tactical rather than wholesale retreat. Market participants say such adjustments are common among large institutions that rebalance portfolios quarterly based on performance, liquidity and risk considerations.

See also US takes control of Helix-linked $400m haul

Bitcoin's rally over the past year, fuelled by ETF inflows and the April 2024 halving event that reduced new supply issuance, created substantial gains for early institutional adopters. At the same time, sharp pullbacks underscored the asset's susceptibility to macroeconomic shifts, including changes in US interest rate expectations and global risk appetite.

Ether, meanwhile, has seen renewed investor interest linked to upgrades aimed at improving scalability and reducing transaction costs on the Ethereum network. Analysts tracking fund flows report steady, though more measured, inflows into ether ETFs compared with their bitcoin counterparts.

The adjustment by one of the world's largest university endowments is likely to be watched closely by other asset owners weighing digital asset allocations. Pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and foundations have taken varied approaches, with some embracing exchange-traded products and others maintaining cautious distance due to volatility and governance concerns.

Critics of institutional crypto exposure argue that price swings and unresolved regulatory questions still pose significant risks. Supporters counter that the maturation of custody solutions, clearer oversight frameworks and the availability of exchange-traded vehicles have lowered barriers and improved transparency.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.