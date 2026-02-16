India Becomes Claude's Second Biggest Market

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) India has emerged as the second-largest market globally for Claude, the generative artificial intelligence model developed by US-based start-up Anthropic, underscoring the country's expanding influence in the global AI ecosystem.

Debjani Ghosh, who leads Anthropic's operations and policy engagement in India, said the scale of adoption by developers, enterprises and start-ups has placed the country just behind the United States in terms of usage and integration of Claude's models. She described India as a“strategic growth engine” for the company, citing strong demand from sectors including financial services, healthcare, education and software development.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by siblings Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, has positioned Claude as a competitor to models from OpenAI and Google. The company has attracted substantial backing from Amazon and Google, with Amazon committing up to $4 billion as part of a strategic partnership to integrate Claude into Amazon Web Services infrastructure. The funding has enabled Anthropic to expand globally, with India becoming a focal point due to its developer base and digital economy.

India's prominence in the AI adoption cycle reflects broader structural factors. The country has one of the world's largest pools of software engineers, a fast-growing start-up ecosystem, and a government push towards digital public infrastructure. Enterprises across banking and fintech have begun embedding generative AI tools to automate compliance checks, summarise documents and enhance customer interaction. In healthcare, pilot projects are under way to use AI systems for clinical documentation and triage support, while education technology platforms are deploying AI-driven tutoring tools.

Ghosh indicated that India's market dynamics differ from those of Western economies. Cost sensitivity and the need for scalable deployment across diverse languages and devices have shaped how enterprises experiment with large language models. Claude's emphasis on constitutional AI - a framework designed to make outputs safer and more aligned with human values - has resonated with corporate clients concerned about regulatory risk and reputational exposure.

Regulatory considerations are central to the AI conversation in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has signalled its intent to craft a framework that balances innovation with safeguards against misinformation, bias and misuse. While India has not enacted a standalone AI law, policy discussions have intensified around data governance and algorithmic accountability. Companies operating in the country must also comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which imposes obligations on data fiduciaries and processors.

Industry analysts note that India's large English-speaking population has historically accelerated the adoption of global technology platforms. However, the next phase of growth in AI is expected to depend on multilingual capabilities. Claude's ability to handle multiple languages is seen as an advantage in a country with 22 constitutionally recognised languages and hundreds of dialects. Developers are increasingly testing generative models for vernacular content generation and customer support.

Competition in the Indian market is intensifying. OpenAI's ChatGPT has built a strong user base, while Google has integrated its Gemini models into productivity tools and cloud services. Domestic start-ups are also entering the field, building foundation models trained on local datasets. Analysts say that enterprise adoption, rather than consumer usage alone, will determine long-term market leadership.

Anthropic's expansion strategy in India includes partnerships with cloud providers and enterprise software companies. By leveraging Amazon Web Services' presence in major Indian cities, Claude is being offered as part of broader digital transformation packages. Ghosh emphasised that collaboration with academic institutions and start-up incubators is another priority, with the aim of fostering responsible AI research and skills development.

The rapid uptake of generative AI has also raised concerns. Experts warn of the risks of hallucinations, data leakage and overreliance on automated systems. In financial services, regulators have cautioned against using AI outputs without human oversight. Cybersecurity specialists highlight the potential for AI tools to be misused for phishing or deepfake generation. Anthropic has sought to address such issues by embedding guardrails into its models and conducting external safety evaluations.

