Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration In Global Supply Chains: Lessons From Hershey's Income Accelerator
In a new article by Sustainable Brands, CARE and partners in the The Hershey Income Accelerator Program (HIAP) in Côte d'Ivoire share insights which demonstrate how strategic partnerships between global brands, NGOs, and farming communities create shared value across the supply chain. From cocoa-producing regions to corporate boardrooms, these collaborations show that when companies invest in producer livelihoods, they strengthen their own supply chain resilience while driving measurable social impact.
Read the full article to find actionable lessons for building trust, reducing risk, and creating business value through community-centered partnerships: [ ]
Originally published on Sustainable Brands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment