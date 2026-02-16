Leveraging Logistics To Reduce Electronic Waste

MENAFN - 3BL) FedEx Supply Chain has been honored with the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council's 2025 Leadership Award in the Circular Economy category for its innovative e-waste pilot. The case study profiled the collaboration among FedEx Supply Chain, Pyxera Global, TERRA, Electronics Recycling Solutions, and the American Battery Technology Company to better understand the role logistics companies can play in building a more circular economy.

In 2022, the world generated 63.4 million tons of electronic waste, yet only about 22% of it was recycled. The FedEx pilot explored how logistics can help reduce e-waste by reusing, repairing, and responsibly recycling devices like laptops and tablets. The goal is to close the loop on valuable materials and critical minerals normally destined for landfills.

The FedEx Supply Chain e-waste collection pilot with Pyxera Global was part of a three‐phase effort, supported by two major research reports:



Phase I – Powering Sustainability through Circular Logistics (July 2023): Pyxera released a blueprint to guide the logistics industry in adopting circular practices, outlining the importance and pathway for transitioning to a circular economy.

Phase II – E‐Waste Collection Pilot (Sept 2023–Jan 2024): FedEx, Pyxera Global, ERS, TERRA, and ABTC worked together to offer free shipping of broken or used laptops and tablets to recycle centers, where repairable devices were refurbished and non‐repairable ones dismantled to recover materials such as lithium‐ion batteries. Phase III – Optimizing Circular Logistics: A Revisited Approach (July 2024): Findings from the pilot and additional research detailed certifications, packaging, procedures, and material volume requirements critical to scaling successful circular logistics programs.

“I'm proud of the FedEx Supply Chain team's work every day to support our customers and communities in keeping valuable resources, like e-waste, out of landfills,” said Scott Temple, president, FedEx Supply Chain.“This recognition by the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council demonstrates how circular logistics is more than just a business strategy – it's an innovative way supply chains can help conserve valuable resources, strengthen local enterprises, and build a more sustainable future.”

FedEx Supply Chain processes over 475 million returns annually, with a recycling program serving about 300 facilities and achieving a landfill diversion rate of 98.62%, helping customers reduce waste and lower their carbon footprint.

FedEx has contributed eight case studies to the SPLC since 2015, covering topics like sustainable packaging, electrification, and closed-loop recycling, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. As an active SPLC member, FedEx continues to help advance sustainable procurement and circular supply chains worldwide.

Building on the lessons learned from the pilot, the Circular Supply Chain Coalition was launched to expand e-waste recycling efforts across key U.S. regions and with Climate KIC in Europe. FedEx Cares has provided funds to create demonstration hubs focused on reducing electronic waste and promoting remanufacturing.

“We could not be more thrilled that FedEx Supply Chain has received the recognition they deserve for supporting such and impactful and meaningful project,” stated John Holm SVP, Partnerships for Pyxera Global and the Lead Convener of the CSCC.“The Circular Supply Chain Coalition's mission is to support and scale local critical mineral procurement and remanufacturing across North America and beyond, and SPLC's validation of our work provides us the necessary momentum to be the go-to resource for local critical mineral procurement.”

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.