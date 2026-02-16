Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Alibaba Group Unveils New AI Model

2026-02-16 02:03:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Chinese Alibaba Group unveiled Monday its new artificial intelligence model, Qwen 3.5, designed to perform complex tasks autonomously with significant improvements in performance and cost.

In a statement, the company said that Qwen 3.5 was designed "for the era of autonomous AI to help developers and businesses move faster and do more using the same computing power."

It noted that its model is 60 percent cheaper to use and eight times better at handling large workloads than its immediate predecessor.

The company added that the model also has the ability to make decisions independently across mobile and desktop applications, or what it calls "autonomous vision capabilities."

This release comes as Alibaba seeks to attract more users to its "Qwen" chat application in China - a field currently dominated by its rival, the giant ByteDance, with its "Doubao" model, as well as "DeepSeek," which has become the first Chinese AI company to achieve global success.

The Peninsula

