Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/09/2026 TO 02/13/2026


2026-02-16 01:39:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 02/09/2026 TO 02/13/2026

Meudon (France), on February 16 th , 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).


Day of the transaction
Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code
02/09/2026 60 000 18,6937 XPAR
02/09/2026 20 000 18,7071 CEUX
02/09/2026 5 000 18,7132 TQEX
02/09/2026 5 000 18,7097 AQEU
02/10/2026 20 000 18,5960 CEUX
02/10/2026 60 000 18,6058 XPAR
02/10/2026 5 000 18,5957 TQEX
02/10/2026 5 000 18,6007 AQEU
02/11/2026 12 948 18,6924 CEUX
02/11/2026 39 759 18,6941 XPAR
02/11/2026 2 223 18,6868 TQEX
02/11/2026 2 203 18,7002 AQEU
02/12/2026 25 000 18,6412 CEUX
02/12/2026 2 500 18,7480 AQEU
02/12/2026 2 500 18,7480 TQEX
02/12/2026 85 000 18,6987 XPAR
02/13/2026 30 171 18,1970 CEUX
02/13/2026 108 161 18,2124 XPAR
02/13/2026 2 500 18,2622 TQEX
02/13/2026 2 500 18,2716 AQEU
495 465 18,5372

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
...		 Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29
...
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
...
Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
...

Attachment

  • Vallourec_Share_Buyback_Reporting_2026_February_9_13

MENAFN16022026004107003653ID1110747726



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search