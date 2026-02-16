VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/09/2026 TO 02/13/2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/09/2026 TO 02/13/2026 Meudon (France), on February 16 th , 2026 Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).



Day of the transaction

Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 02/09/2026 60 000 18,6937 XPAR 02/09/2026 20 000 18,7071 CEUX 02/09/2026 5 000 18,7132 TQEX 02/09/2026 5 000 18,7097 AQEU 02/10/2026 20 000 18,5960 CEUX 02/10/2026 60 000 18,6058 XPAR 02/10/2026 5 000 18,5957 TQEX 02/10/2026 5 000 18,6007 AQEU 02/11/2026 12 948 18,6924 CEUX 02/11/2026 39 759 18,6941 XPAR 02/11/2026 2 223 18,6868 TQEX 02/11/2026 2 203 18,7002 AQEU 02/12/2026 25 000 18,6412 CEUX 02/12/2026 2 500 18,7480 AQEU 02/12/2026 2 500 18,7480 TQEX 02/12/2026 85 000 18,6987 XPAR 02/13/2026 30 171 18,1970 CEUX 02/13/2026 108 161 18,2124 XPAR 02/13/2026 2 500 18,2622 TQEX 02/13/2026 2 500 18,2716 AQEU 495 465 18,5372

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

