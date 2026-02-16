Security Situation Reviewed In Manipur Militants, Drug Peddler Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Feb 16 (IANS) Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps, on Monday undertook a comprehensive visit to Manipur to review the prevailing security situation amid ongoing challenges, officials said. ​

​A defence spokesman said that, accompanied by senior commanders, the GOC toured key areas in the hill districts of Ukhrul and Kangpokpi, as well as Imphal East and Imphal West districts in the Imphal Valley region. ​

During the visit, Lt Gen Pendharkar received detailed briefings from the Red Shield Division, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR-South), and other formation commanders on the operational environment and ground-level dynamics. ​

The GOC reviewed the Army and Assam Rifles deployments, interacting directly with troops to assess their preparedness to meet emerging security challenges.​

Commending the soldiers for their professionalism and steadfast commitment to maintaining peace under difficult circumstances, Lt Gen Pendharkar stressed the need for unwavering mission readiness. ​

He directed all formations to maintain a high level of vigilance and operational agility, particularly in sensitive and volatile areas, to effectively respond to any rapid developments, the spokesman said. ​

Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector General Rajendra N. Dash met Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday and discussed the security situation in the state. ​

Later, the Chief Minister said in a post on his X account:“Called on by Shri Rajendra N. Dash, Inspector General, CRPF, this morning at my Office, Babupara, who paid a courtesy call. We held constructive discussions and exchanged views on the prevailing security situation in the state, reaffirming our shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.”​

In a related development, security forces on Monday arrested five hardcore militants belonging to different insurgent outfits from various districts of Manipur. ​

A police official said the arrested militants are associated with the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). Arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operations, the official said. ​

In addition, security forces arrested a drug peddler identified as Md. Jayad Khan (42), a resident of Thoubal district. From his possession, 10 soap cases containing heroin weighing around 397 grams, a single-barrel gun with an ammunition belt containing six live rounds, and a two-wheeler were seized. ​

Security forces, comprising central and state agencies, have intensified operations against militant groups, with extensive search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across several districts of the state. ​

A total of 103 nakas and checkpoints have been established across Manipur in both hill and valley districts to curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles.

​Security personnel are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).