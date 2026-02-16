Starweaver Expands AI Engineering Presence In Hyderabad

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Starweaver today announced the continued expansion of its AI engineering and product development operations in Hyderabad, India, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to building advanced AI-powered learning infrastructure.

The Hyderabad technology center will focus on accelerating development of Starweaver's AI-driven platforms, including Journeybuilder (and its accompanying orchestration tools within Creator Studio and Enterprise Studio), DesignPilot, Boostr workflow integrations, Starweaver analytics intelligence systems, and adaptive learning tools for enterprise and institutional partners.

Over the next six months, Starweaver expects to grow its Hyderabad-based engineering and data teams by approximately four times their current size, adding high-skilled roles across AI research, applied machine learning, data engineering, product architecture, and scalable systems design.

This expansion reflects increasing demand for AI-powered learning, content automation, and enterprise analytics across corporate training, professional development, and higher education markets worldwide.

“Our investment in Hyderabad is about focus and capability,” said Paul Siegel, Founder of Starweaver.“We are building a concentrated AI engineering environment where product teams can iterate quickly and responsibly. The next phase of growth for Starweaver is deeply rooted in artificial intelligence - not as a feature layer, but as core infrastructure.”

The Hyderabad team works in close coordination with Starweaver's global leadership and product teams to advance:

AI-assisted curriculum generation

Intelligent content orchestration and artifact management

Enterprise performance analytics

Adaptive, role-based learning journeys

Agentic AI integrations for workflow-based learning

“Hyderabad gives us access to exceptional AI and systems talent,” said Manas Dasgupta, Chief Technology Officer at Starweaver.“Our focus is on building scalable, production-grade AI systems that enterprises can deploy with confidence. This is not experimental innovation - it is operational AI.”

The expansion reinforces Starweaver's broader strategy of unifying AI-powered learning design, content automation, analytics intelligence, and enterprise distribution within a single integrated ecosystem.

Rather than a traditional regional office opening, the Hyderabad centre represents a disciplined scaling of Starweaver's core AI capabilities to support global partners and clients.

