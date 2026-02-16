FFIV FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts F5 (FFIV) Investors To Feb. 17Th Deadline In Securities Class Action Over Alleged Long-Term Undetected Hack And Nation State Infiltration
|Key Detail
|Information for FFIV Investors
|Lead Plaintiff Deadline
|February 17, 2026
|Class Period
|Oct. 28, 2024 – Oct. 27, 2025
|Core Allegation
|Undisclosed breach of BIG-IP source code
|Stock Price Impact
|Significant declines from Oct. 2025 disclosures
F5, Inc. (FFIV) Securities Fraud Claims: Alleged Infiltration and the Guidance Collapse
- Concealment of Systemic Vulnerabilities and Significant Financial risks: The lawsuit alleges the company falsely touted its best-in-industry security and confidence in its ability to meet and capitalize on the growing security needs for its clientele. In reality, F5 was, at the time, the subject of a significant security incident, placing its clientele's security and F5's future prospects at significant risk. Undetected Longterm Persistent Infiltration: On Oct. 15, 2025, F5 revealed that“[i]n August 2025, we learned a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to, and downloaded files from, certain F5 systems. These systems included our BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platforms.” This news drove shares down nearly 14% over two trading days, according to the complaint. Poor Performance and Dismal Outlook: On Oct. 27, 2025, F5 released disappointing 4Q FY25 results, providing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 due in significant part to the security breach as F5 announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. Defendants also allegedly disclosed that BIG-IP, the product that was the subject of the security breach, is F5's highest revenue product. This news drove the price of F5 shares down $22.83 (-7%) the next day and was followed by several analyst rating and price target downgrades.
Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today
Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for leading complex securities fraud class actions.
Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased FFIV shares during the Class Period ( October 28, 2024 – October 27, 2025 ) and suffered substantial losses.
The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 17, 2026.
TO SUBMIT YOUR F5 (FFIV) LOSSES NOW, PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:
- Report Your FFIV Losses to Hagens Berman Contact: Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ...
If you'd like more information and answers to additional frequently asked questions about the F5 case and our investigation, read more )
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding F5 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
A video accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment