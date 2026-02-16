Human AI Co-Innovation Summit Launches In Paris

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancing AI from Pilots to Production at Enterprise Scale

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG) announced today the 2026 Human AI (HAI) Co-Innovation Summit, an invite-only event gathering enterprise leaders, AI-native founders, and global investors to tackle one urgent question: how to transition AI from experimentation to real, scalable deployment.

Co-hosted by BGV, ForgePoint Capital, White & Case, and Eurazeo, the summit took place at White & Case's historic Vendôme headquarters and marks the European expansion of EAIGG's Human AI Co-Innovation Consortium - a new transatlantic initiative designed to accelerate application-layer AI that is governance-ready, economically viable, and operationally grounded.

The Consortium brought together leading enterprises and AI-native companies to share real deployment lessons, compare operating models, and identify repeatable patterns for scaling human-centric AI across industries.

The Paris Summit builds on the recently released expanded AI-Native Startup (AINS) Playbook from EAIGG and BGV, which condenses insights from over 150 enterprises, startups, and investors about what is working - and failing - in enterprise AI today. Summit discussions turn those findings into real-time, practitioner-led conversations, focusing on use-case discipline, agentic systems, organizational readiness, and moving from pilots to production.

“AI's bottleneck is no longer model capability,” said Anik Bose, Executive Director of EAIGG and Managing Partner at BGV.“It's execution - how organizations govern, integrate, and scale AI inside real operating environments. The Paris Summit is centered on those tough, practical questions, rooted in deployment reality rather than theory.”

Programming featured closed-door working sessions and curated showcases examining how enterprises are operationalizing agentic AI across financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, cybersecurity, and mobility. Sessions will explore emerging enterprise AI architectures, decision-grade use-case selection, and the organizational shifts required to unlock durable ROI from AI investments.

“Europe is becoming a key proving ground for trustworthy, deployment-focused AI,” said Damien Henault, Managing Director at Forgepoint Capital.“The Paris Summit gathers builders and adopters who have moved beyond experimentation and are now concentrating on scaling AI responsibly - across organizations and borders.”

“At Multiverse Computing, we're focused on making advanced AI models more efficient and deployable in real enterprise environments,” said Sam Mugel, Co-Founder and CTO of Multiverse Computing.“Model compression directly addresses the growing energy and infrastructure costs of AI at scale. As enterprises move from pilots to production, efficiency isn't optional - it's foundational.”

With a global community of over 5,000 practitioners across more than 80 countries, EAIGG continues to serve as a gathering place for leaders shaping the next chapter of enterprise AI. The Human AI Co-Innovation Summit – Paris aims to spark new partnerships, pilot projects, and cross-border collaboration focused on real-world deployment and long-term impact..

About EAIGG

The Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG) is a global consortium of venture capital investors, enterprise leaders, and AI-native founders committed to advancing responsible, human-centric AI. EAIGG focuses on the practical governance, deployment, and scaling of AI systems, ensuring innovation is aligned with economic value, accountability, and societal impact.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Emmanuel Benhamou

Managing Director, EAIGG

...

+1 202-341-0269