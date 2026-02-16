IBA ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
|Trade date
|Shares purchased
|Average price
|Min price
|Max price
|Buyback amount
|09-02-26
|6,054
|14.88 €
|14.80 €
|15.20 €
|90,065.36 €
|10-02-26
|5,000
|15.20 €
|14.86 €
|15.30 €
|76,023.50 €
|11-02-26
|5,000
|15.22 €
|15.12 €
|15.32 €
|76,086.00 €
|12-02-26
|5,000
|15.37 €
|15.26 €
|15.50 €
|76,866.00 €
|13-02-26
|5,000
|15.38 €
|15.20 €
|15.42 €
|76,886.50 €
|TOTAL
|26,054
|15.20 €
|14.80 €
|15.50 €
|395,927.36 €
The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 42,665 since this is the second week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) after also taking into consideration recent movements resulting from the exercise of stock options, is the following:
|Shares
|Voting rights
|IBA Investments SRL
|51,973
|103,946
|IBA SA
|948,394
|1,014,817
|Total – Treasury shares
|1,000,367
|1,118,763
|Total - Issued shares
|30,282,218
|40,514,366
|Treasury shares in %
|3.30%
|2.76%
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB and Bloomberg IBAB). More information can be found at:
Contact person
IBA
Thomas Pevenage,
Investor Relations
