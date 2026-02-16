Aramis Group - Declaration Of Transactions On Own Shares Conducted From February 9 To February 13, 2026
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of shares
|Market
|Aramis Group
|9695002Q984W0T41WB42
|2026-02-09
|FR0014003U94
|2,330
|4.2912
|XPAR
|Aramis Group
|9695002Q984W0T41WB42
|2026-02-10
|FR0014003U94
|4,780
|4.1835
|XPAR
|Aramis Group
|9695002Q984W0T41WB42
|2026-02-11
|FR0014003U94
|4,911
|4.0721
|XPAR
|Aramis Group
|9695002Q984W0T41WB42
|2026-02-12
|FR0014003U94
|6,700
|3.9938
|XPAR
|Aramis Group
|9695002Q984W0T41WB42
|2026-02-13
|FR0014003U94
|4,936
|4.0515
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|23,657
|4.0897
Detailed information regarding these transactions is available on the Aramis Group website at the following address:
***About Aramis Group –
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).
Investor contact
...p
Attachment
-
Press release - ARAMIS GROUP - Declaration of transactions on own shares conducted from Feb 9 to Feb 13, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment