FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Stock Exchange
|
Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
|
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|09/02/2026
|EXM
|10,000
|280.9261
|2,809,261.00
|10/02/2026
|EXM
|3,588
|289.4664
|1,038,605.44
|11/02/2026
|EXM
|5,397
|316.5043
|1,708,173.71
|12/02/2026
|EXM
|4,889
|326.7930
|1,597,690.98
|13/02/2026
|EXM
|6,419
|324.3705
|2,082,134.24
|Total
|-
|30,293
|304.8845
|9,235,865.37
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till February 13, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 81,975,746.99 for No. 276,643 common shares purchased on the EXM
As of February 13, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 16,921,249 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.73% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.18% of the total issued share capital.
Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until February 13, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 276,643 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 81,975,746.99.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...
Attachment
-
FNV BB PR 16 February 2026 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment