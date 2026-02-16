FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), February 16 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari” or the“ Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on December 16, 2025, as the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the“ First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:



Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)

09/02/2026 EXM 10,000 280.9261 2,809,261.00 10/02/2026 EXM 3,588 289.4664 1,038,605.44 11/02/2026 EXM 5,397 316.5043 1,708,173.71 12/02/2026 EXM 4,889 326.7930 1,597,690.98 13/02/2026 EXM 6,419 324.3705 2,082,134.24 Total - 30,293 304.8845 9,235,865.37



Since the announcement of such First Tranche till February 13, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 81,975,746.99 for No. 276,643 common shares purchased on the EXM



As of February 13, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 16,921,249 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.73% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.18% of the total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until February 13, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 276,643 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 81,975,746.99.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

