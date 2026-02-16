Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares


2026-02-16 12:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (February 16, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on February 13, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument		 Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *		 Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 132,980 259.2400 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 81,838 259.1861 DXE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 12,784 259.3158 TQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 16,410 259.2525 AQE
TOTAL 244,012 259.2267

* Rounded to four decimal places

