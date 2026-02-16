SPP Rebrands As Wayfront

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Service Provider Pro, known as SPP, is rebranding to Wayfront. The client portal platform, used by thousands of digital agencies worldwide, will operate under the new name as Wayfront effective immediately. The product, pricing, and all existing customer workspaces remain unchanged. The rebrand signals something bigger than a name change: the company is going all-in on productized agencies as its only market.

More agencies are walking away from custom-scoped engagements and replacing them with productized services - defined deliverables, fixed pricing, repeatable processes. A client picks a package, pays, and work begins. These agencies, often 5 to 50 people selling SEO, content marketing, link building, web development, video editing, and social media management as standardized products, are scaling faster because the model lets them add process instead of headcount.

Most of them still run on tools built for the old model: CRMs designed for long sales cycles, project management tools that have no idea what a client bought, helpdesks with zero context on deliverables or payment history. So they stitch together Stripe, HubSpot, Asana, Zendesk, and a chain of Zapier automations, then spend as much time managing the stack as doing the work.

Wayfront replaces that stack with a single platform. Checkout, onboarding, project management, helpdesk, CRM, and client reporting run inside one system. A client clicks "buy" and the platform triggers intake forms, creates projects with the right tasks, people, and deadlines, and opens a client portal where communication, files, and status live alongside payment history.

For existing customers, nothing breaks. The rebrand covers the company name, logo, and web presence. The company's new home is wayfront. All workspaces, pricing, and integrations remain unchanged.

Wayfront (formerly SPP / Service Provider Pro) is the client portal platform built for agencies that sell productized services. Founded in 2016, Wayfront unifies checkout, onboarding, project management, helpdesk, CRM, and client reporting in a single system - replacing the tool sprawl that slows agencies down as they scale. Thousands of agencies have used the platform to sell and deliver more than $500 million in productized services across SEO, content marketing, link building, web development, video editing, and social media management. Wayfront integrates with Stripe, PayPal, Zapier, Agency Analytics, Google Sheets, and 40+ other tools. The company is bootstrapped, profitable, and remote-first.