$11.88 Bn Semiconductor Cleanroom Markets - Global Forecast To 2030 With Daifuku, MURATA MACHINERY, Exyte Group, Dupont, And Thermo Fisher Scientific Leading

The global semiconductor cleanroom market is expected to reach USD 8.08 billion in 2025 and USD 11.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall semiconductor cleanroom market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market is driven by the growing need for advanced contamination control as device geometries continue to shrink and processes such as EUV lithography and 3D NAND demand ultra-clean environments. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations and the push for energy-efficient, sustainable cleanroom operations encourage fabs to adopt next-generation filtration and monitoring technologies. These factors position cleanrooms as a critical enabler for higher yields, compliance, and reliability in semiconductor manufacturing.

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), MURATA MACHINERY, LTD. (Japan), Exyte Group (Germany), DuPont (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) are some key players in the semiconductor cleanroom market.

Cleanroom infrastructure & systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The cleanroom infrastructure & systems segment dominated the semiconductor cleanroom market in 2024 as it comprises the core operational equipment required to maintain controlled environments, including air handling units, laminar flow benches, ducting systems, and other support equipment.

These systems are critical for ensuring stable temperature, humidity, and particulate-free conditions necessary for semiconductor fabrication. With the growing complexity of semiconductor processes, higher wafer densities, and expansion of fabs globally, the demand for reliable, energy-efficient, and high-performance cleanroom systems continues to rise, positioning this segment as the largest contributor to market revenue.

Fan filter units segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the semiconductor cleanroom market during the forecast period.

The fan filter units segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the semiconductor cleanroom market from 2025 to 2030 due to their critical role in localized air filtration and contamination control within cleanrooms. Fan filter units (FFUs) provide high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) or ultra-low penetration air (ULPA) filtration directly over work areas, ensuring consistent air quality while allowing modular and flexible cleanroom configurations.

The rapid growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, including 3D ICs, MEMS, and logic devices, has increased the need for precise and energy-efficient airflow management, which FFUs efficiently provide. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as smart FFUs with IoT-enabled monitoring, energy-efficient motors, and integration with cleanroom automation systems, accelerate adoption, driving the segment compared with other equipment segments.

India is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global semiconductor cleanroom market from 2025 to 2030.

India is expected to register the highest CAGR in the semiconductor cleanroom market during the forecast period due to its rapidly expanding semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and the increasing investment in domestic fabs and advanced packaging facilities. Government initiatives promoting electronics manufacturing and Make in India programs drive local production, while collaborations with global semiconductor players accelerate technology adoption.

The growing demand for consumer electronics, automotive semiconductors, and industrial applications also fuels the need for state-of-the-art cleanroom equipment and consumables, making the country the fastest-growing regional market.

