Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Min Undersecretary: Jahra Reserve Reflects Strong Institutional Environmental Protection Efforts


2026-02-16 11:00:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil, Sheikh Dr. Nimer Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah, praised on Monday, the advanced level of the Jahra Reserve, saying it reflects strong institutional efforts in environmental protection and biodiversity preservation.
In a ministry statement issued after a field visit to the reserve, affiliated with the Environment Public Authority, he said the visit aimed to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in sustainability, highlighting national institutions' commitment to balancing development with natural resource preservation. He also commended the Authority's management of reserves according to top scientific standards.
Acting Director General of the Environment Public Authority, Nouf Behbehani said the visit reflects close coordination between the two sides and stressed the importance of partnerships in advancing environmental sustainability. She noted that joint efforts, particularly along the reserve's coastline, have enhanced environmental protection.
Director of Public Relations and Petroleum Media Sheikha Tamader Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said the visit supports the ministry's efforts to highlight integration between the energy and environmental sectors and promote sustainability awareness.
During the tour, the delegation reviewed the reserve's facilities, biodiversity, observation towers, and visitor areas. Established in 1987, the 18 square kilometer reserve allocates about 4,000 square meters for visitors, balancing conservation with educational access. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

