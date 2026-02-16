403
UK, California Sign Deal To Boost Clean Energy Investment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and California Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation on clean energy and climate protection.
A statement by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said that the deal, signed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, will help create more transatlantic investment, boost jobs and industry, and strengthen relations between the UK and the State of California.
For his part, Secretary Miliband said, "This government's clean energy mission is about taking back control of our energy to cut bills, create jobs, and tackle the climate crisis. Strong international partnerships like today's announcement with the State of California strengthens opportunities for UK businesses and secures investment for our country."
In response, Governor Newsom said, "Today, we deepened our partnership with the United Kingdom on climate action and welcomed nearly a billion dollars in clean tech investment from Octopus Energy. California will continue showing the world how we can turn innovation and ambition into climate action."
Both the UK and California have clear clean energy visions, with the former's net zero economy growing three times faster, at about 10.1 percent, compared with 3.2 percent for the overall UK economy in 2024, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) revealed in a 2025 report.
According to the state's Clean Jobs report of 2024, California added 21,600 clean energy jobs and brought the total to 544,600.
Recently, US President Donald Trump revoked a key 2009 ruling on the dangers of greenhouse gases, a previous American effort to curb the impact of global warming. (end)
