Getmobil And Samsung Announce A Turkey-Based Strategic Partnership In Refurbished Electronics

Turkey-based technology company Getmobil, led by its co-founders Zeynep Uygun and Mehmet Uygun, is developing an end-to-end business model in the refurbished and second-hand electronics market with a strong focus on user experience. Built around trust, standardization, and digital infrastructure, this approach aims to make second-hand electronics processes more transparent, accessible, and predictable for consumers. Getmobil positions the model it has developed in Turkey not only as a local solution, but also as a reference framework that can be adapted to markets with similar needs.





As the refurbished and second-hand electronics market continues to grow rapidly on a global scale, trust, standardization, and end-to-end managed service models have emerged as the key drivers of this growth. Turkey-based technology company Getmobil has launched a comprehensive, user-centric model in collaboration with Samsung by introducing a doorstep buyback and trade-in service currently available in Turkey.

Transparent, accessible, and predictable processes in the second-hand smartphone market

This partnership, initiated in Turkey, enables device valuation, doorstep pickup, refurbishment, and resale processes to be managed through a single digital infrastructure. As a result, second-hand smartphone transactions become more transparent, accessible, and predictable for consumers. The model developed by Getmobil in collaboration with Samsung serves as a strong reference implementation for the refurbished electronics market in Turkey.

Turkey positioned as a reference market for regional growth

Getmobil positions the model developed in Turkey not only as a local solution, but also as a business model with the potential to be applied at a regional scale. The company's medium- and long-term vision is to build an infrastructure that can adapt the successful Turkish model to markets with similar needs.

Co-Founder Mehmet Uygun:“We position refurbished rlectronics as a long-term economic sector”

Sharing insights into the vision behind the model developed in Turkey and the company's regional ambitions, Getmobil Co-Founder Mehmet Uygun commented:“When we founded Getmobil, our goal was to approach second-hand electronics not as a temporary alternative, but as a long-term and sustainable economic sector. The position we have reached in Turkey today clearly shows that this approach resonates in the market.

Our collaboration with Samsung, launched in Turkey, represents not only a strong local presence but also a scalable, standards-based business model.

Looking ahead, our ambition is to move forward with the depth and readiness required to adapt the model we have successfully implemented in Turkey to MENA markets with similar dynamics. With our strong team, technological infrastructure, and operational expertise, we are building a long-term structure that can contribute to the regional development of the refurbished electronics market.”

MENA region among priority target markets

In this context, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates stand out as priority target markets, where electronic device usage is high but refurbished electronics processes are not yet sufficiently standardized. Getmobil is shaping its strategic preparations for these markets based on the operational experience and technological infrastructure developed in Turkey.

With a vision that encompasses all electronics-related services, Getmobil goes beyond buy-sell transactions by developing an end-to-end technology ecosystem that includes rental, repair, insurance, and refurbishment services under a single roof. Supported by fintech-enabled systems and a digital dealer network, all transactions are managed within a traceable and scalable framework.

Partnerships with global brands as part of a long-term growth strategy

The collaboration with Samsung in Turkey represents one of the key pillars of Getmobil's long-term growth strategy. Strategic partnerships established with globally recognized brands demonstrate that business models developed in Turkey have the potential to resonate in international markets in the future.

Getmobil views the refurbished electronics market not merely as a response to today's needs, but as one of the core components of the future sustainable technology economy. While strengthening its operations in Turkey, the company continues its strategic preparations for regional markets.

About Getmobil:

Getmobil is a technology platform founded to digitize the second-hand and refurbished consumer electronics market in Turkey, offering an end-to-end technological infrastructure. Operating in full compliance with the Regulation on the Sale of Refurbished Products issued by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the company enables consumers to securely access refurbished devices with a 12-month warranty, in line with government-defined standards, through its licensed refurbishment center structure and digital systems. Getmobil brings together purchasing and sales operations, pricing, inventory management, and reporting processes under a single digital platform, creating a scalable ecosystem that spans more than 32,000 dealers across Turkey.

