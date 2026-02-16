FRMI Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Fermi Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fermi Inc. (“Fermi” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRMI ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2025 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or between October 1, 2025, and December 11, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 6, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Fermi overstated demand from tenants for the Project Matador campus. The Company misled investors about the extent to which it relied on a funding commitment from a single tenant to finance the construction of Project Matador. The Company suffered from a significant risk of funding commitment termination from this single tenant. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Fermi, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

...

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm