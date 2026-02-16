Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Is Twitter (X) Back? Full List Of Countries Facing Disruptions As Elon Musk's Platform Crashes Worldwide

2026-02-16 10:06:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hundreds and thousands of X users across the globe are still facing issues with both app and website of microblogging platform X. On Monday, reports on Downdetector, a website that tracks user complaints online, logged 41,612 disruptions in US alone.

As per data from the tracker, reports in India shot up from 1679 at 6:57pm IST to 3301 at 7:12 pm IST. Meanwhile, Canada logged over 4000 cases of disruptions for X users.

The UK also reported a large number of complaints about the issue, with over 10,000 users flagging problems on Downdetector.

X has suffered from multiple outages over the last month, with one major disruption reported on 16 January, and another earlier incident on 13 January.

According to data from Downdetector, thousands of users registered complaints during both crashes. Major cities across the US and India were among the worst affected during the disruptions.

Full list of countries where X was down

Downdetector showed that multiple users were facing disruptions across the following nations:

  • United States – 41, 612
  • India – 3301
  • United Kingdom – 11,515
  • Canada – 4718
  • Argentina – 1426
  • Bangladesh - 68

    • Live Mint

