Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New China-Central Asia Corridor Sees First Pilot Shipment Via Uzbekistan

New China-Central Asia Corridor Sees First Pilot Shipment Via Uzbekistan


2026-02-16 10:03:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. A joint venture, UTK International Logistics Co. Ltd., established in the People's Republic of China with the participation of Uzbekistan's Uztemiryulcontainer, has successfully dispatched its first pilot container train from China to Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The train consists of eight 40-foot containers loaded with consumer goods and construction equipment. It departed from Lanzhou station and will travel to Dushanbe-2 station along the multimodal transport corridor“China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan.”

The total route length exceeds 3,500 kilometers, while the transit delivery time is estimated at 18–20 days.

According to the company, the launch of this pilot project confirms its practical readiness to organize stable and regular container shipments along the China–Central Asia route.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of UTK International Logistics Co., Ltd. was held in Beijing in July 2025. The company was created as a joint initiative between JSC Uztemiryulcontainer and Xinjiang Union of Railway International Logistics Co. Ltd., aiming to expand multimodal freight connectivity and strengthen logistics cooperation between China and Central Asia.

MENAFN16022026000187011040ID1110747294



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search