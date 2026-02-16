New China-Central Asia Corridor Sees First Pilot Shipment Via Uzbekistan
The train consists of eight 40-foot containers loaded with consumer goods and construction equipment. It departed from Lanzhou station and will travel to Dushanbe-2 station along the multimodal transport corridor“China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan.”
The total route length exceeds 3,500 kilometers, while the transit delivery time is estimated at 18–20 days.
According to the company, the launch of this pilot project confirms its practical readiness to organize stable and regular container shipments along the China–Central Asia route.
Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of UTK International Logistics Co., Ltd. was held in Beijing in July 2025. The company was created as a joint initiative between JSC Uztemiryulcontainer and Xinjiang Union of Railway International Logistics Co. Ltd., aiming to expand multimodal freight connectivity and strengthen logistics cooperation between China and Central Asia.
