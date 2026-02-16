ATHLETEQUIP Launches Gameplan IQ To Modernize Athletic Equipment Lifecycle Management With AI-Powered Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ATHLETEQUIP, a leader in athletic procurement and facilities management modernization, today announced the launch of GamePlan IQ, a patent-pending, AI-powered asset lifecycle intelligence platform designed to replace manual tracking, spreadsheets, and fragmented tools across sports and fitness operations. The platform is currently being piloted with multiple athletic organizations.

Over the past decade, billions of dollars have been invested in performance technology, wearables, analytics, and athlete monitoring. Yet despite this rapid innovation, the operational backbone of sport-equipment procurement, lifecycle management, compliance, and capital planning-has remained trapped in outdated, manual processes. As organizations scale, asset complexity increases, and budgets tighten, these legacy approaches have become a growing source of risk, inefficiency, and hidden cost.

ATHLETEQUIP was founded to address this gap by transforming athletic procurement and asset management into a single, normalized system of record. Rather than adding another point solution, the company set out to modernize the foundation itself-creating an enterprise-grade platform that centralizes data across asset types, locations, vendors, and lifecycle stages, while delivering the intelligence required to manage high-value, equipment-intensive environments with confidence.

GamePlan IQ introduces foundational lifecycle intelligence capabilities, including predictive end-of-life modeling, AI-guided maintenance recommendations, capital planning and replacement justification, automated compliance and warranty tracking, and centralized asset governance. Unlike legacy tools and disconnected workflows, the platform unifies procurement data, asset lifecycle history, depreciation signals, and operational usage into a single normalized data model. This enables organizations to move from reactive decision-making to defensible, audit-ready planning-unlocking intelligence that simply cannot be achieved when data lives in silos.

ATHLETEQUIP already works with high-level organizations including University of Pennsylvania, University of Wisconsin, F45, and EverybodyFights on the Procurement side. The company has established more than 50+ partnerships across the athletic procurement ecosystem, spanning equipment manufacturers, vendors, installers, and service providers, giving the platform deep supply-side leverage and visibility into pricing, availability, and lifecycle realities.

By combining intelligent sourcing, automated compliance, lifecycle asset management, and premium design services, ATHLETEQUIP delivers scalable solutions that reduce cost, streamline operations, and unlock long-term value for organizations across every level of sport. The platform targets gym owners, arena and venue owners, athletics organizations, and operations leaders responsible for high-value, equipment-intensive environments.

Company representatives note that ATHLETEQUIP is addressing one of the last analog blind spots in sports operations. By delivering normalized data, centralized governance, and lifecycle intelligence within a unified system of record, GamePlan IQ provides the foresight, accountability, and defensibility required to support modern performance ecosystems-rather than operating as an afterthought beneath them.

Looking ahead, ATHLETEQUIP plans to establish GamePlan IQ as the category-defining system of record for athletics and sports equipment lifecycle management. The company's long-term vision extends beyond athletics, with plans to support organization-wide asset intelligence and capital planning across entire enterprises-bringing structure, clarity, and intelligence to the infrastructure that performance depends on.

About ATHLETEQUIP

ATHLETEQUIP is a mission driven company found by former athletes, who set out to modernize athletic procurement and facilities management so organizations can focus on athletes, not operations. The company delivers smarter, safer, and more efficient systems that elevate how sport is equipped, managed, and maintained through intelligent sourcing, automated compliance, and AI-powered lifecycle asset management.

Contact:

Drew Wenning, Co-Founder & CEO

