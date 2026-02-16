Varex Solutions Launches ITSM Consulting Practice To Address Enterprise Service Management Maturity Gaps

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Varex Solutions, a specialized IT service management consulting firm, has announced the launch of its outcomes-driven consulting practice designed to help organizations assess and improve their ITSM and ESM maturity through structured frameworks and practitioner-led engagements.

Founded by IT industry veteran Jason Roland, Varex Solutions addresses a persistent challenge in enterprise IT operations: organizations that invest heavily in ITSM platforms while underinvesting in ownership, governance, and process discipline. The firm's approach centers on measurable maturity rather than tool deployment, offering organizations a path to sustainable improvement grounded in operational experience spanning healthcare, financial services, and managed service environments.

At the core of the firm's methodology is a proprietary ITSM and ESM maturity framework inspired by CMMI principles. The framework evaluates service organizations across more than twenty practice areas, examining ownership, governance, intake discipline, lifecycle execution, operational rigor, and continuous improvement. Rather than simply assessing whether processes exist, the framework determines whether they function effectively, scale appropriately, and produce measurable business outcomes.

Company representatives note that Varex Solutions operates with three primary service offerings: comprehensive ITSM and ESM maturity assessments, platform implementations and migrations across tools such as ServiceNow, Jira Service Management, and Freshservice, and platform health optimization initiatives focused on technical debt, data quality, workflow integrity, and long-term sustainability.

The firm distinguishes itself through a lean, contractor-based delivery model that maintains senior-level expertise involvement in every engagement. This practitioner-first approach reflects a broader philosophy that systems fail not because of incompetence, but because of poor structural design. The firm's founder remains directly involved in designing assessment models, architecting data structures, and working with both executives and practitioners.

Beyond consulting services, the firm's approach is informed by the Synergistic Mathematics framework, which examines how complexity without integration can reduce overall system performance. This concept has become foundational to how Varex Solutions approaches organizational design and service management maturity.

According to the company, the current focus is on scaling operations while preserving core principles of disciplined ownership, measurable maturity, and structural clarity. The firm aims to help organizations transform IT service management from a reactive cost center into a deliberate, reliable capability that supports business objectives rather than complicating them.

About Varex Solutions

Varex Solutions is an ITSM and ESM consulting firm specializing in maturity assessments, platform implementations, and health optimization. Built on more than two decades of enterprise IT operational experience, the firm delivers outcomes-driven engagements that prioritize measurable improvement over performative process implementation.