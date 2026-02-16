Ashghal And SAUR Enter The Operational Phase Of Wastewater Services Under A Strategic Partnership Framework

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's commitment to sustainable development, Qatar's Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', and SAUR have entered the operational phase of wastewater services in Qatar under Ashghal's partnership framework, following the successful completion of mobilisation and transition activities.

This marks the start of operational delivery under Ashghal's stewardship and in compliance with national regulatory, safety and environmental frameworks.

This operational phase reflects Ashghal's mandate to strengthen national infrastructure, promote efficient resource management and ensure the long-term delivery of safe, reliable and sustainable wastewater services across the State of Qatar. The transition was implemented under Ashghal's governance and oversight, with a strong focus on regulatory compliance, operational readiness, safety and environmental responsibility.

The operational partnership covers defined wastewater treatment and network operations across the designated catchment zone in Qatar South. During the transition phase, structured mobilisation activities were conducted, including system familiarisation, training programmes and joint operational reviews, to ensure continuity of service as operations moved into steady-state delivery.

As part of Ashghal's framework contract, SAUR supports wastewater operations in Qatar South as one of the Authority's framework contractors, drawing on its international experience in operating complex wastewater treatment facilities in urban and industrial environments. SAUR has been active in Qatar for several years under Ashghal's framework arrangements, bringing operational expertise, established practices and a strong safety culture.

The Executive Chairman of SAUR Group, Mr Patrick Blethon, said:

“Wastewater services are critical infrastructure. Entering the operational phase is a decisive moment, as it is when reliability, safety and continuity of service are tested every day. Our teams, drawing on SAUR's international experience, are fully mobilised to support wastewater operations in Qatar, working in partnership with Ashghal and in line with national priorities and regulatory frameworks.”

This operational phase reinforces Ashghal's role in governing and advancing critical national wastewater infrastructure, while leveraging specialised operational expertise to support long-term service resilience and environmental sustainability in Qatar.

About Saur:

In 2024, Saur became the first water company to issue blue bonds, combining environmental responsibility with financial innovation to drive sustainable transformation in water management.

Operating in over 25 countries, the Group serves 20 million consumers and partners with 9,200 local authorities and industrial clients. It delivers high-quality services in drinking water distribution, wastewater treatment, and smart water management-supporting small towns and major cities alike.

Guided by its purpose -“advocating to restore water to its true value” - Saur is a committed player in the ecological transition. In 2024, the Group generated over €2.3 billion in revenue and employed 12,000 people worldwide, with operations in Cyprus, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.