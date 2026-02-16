E& Carrier & Wholesale Expands Fujairah Smarthub Capabilities With GNX Connectivity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GNX new PoP on e& Fujairah's Campus adds new diverse routes for customers, connecting the Middle East with APAC, Europe, and the Americas

Amsterdam and Dubai, February 2026 – Global connectivity provider, GNX, has expanded into the e& Carrier & Wholesale (C&WS) ecosystem, the international wholesale arm of the global technology group e&, with a new Point of Presence (PoP) at e&'s SmartHub Fujairah campus in the UAE.

The Middle East continues to see rapid digital acceleration, driven by large-scale investments in AI infrastructure, hyperscale cloud platforms, and enterprise digital transformation. As international businesses expand into and across the region, demand for resilient, low-latency, and globally integrated connectivity is increasing sharply. e&'s SmartHub Fujairah plays a critical role in meeting this demand.

Strategically located at one of the region's key subsea cable landing stations, the Fujairah Campus serves as a major digital gateway between Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. With GNX now on-site, international enterprises and service providers will gain direct access to high-performance, carrier-neutral infrastructure, enabling more diverse routing options, improved resilience, and cost-effective global connectivity across multiple continents. This expansion in international traffic and interconnection is accelerating demand for strategically located, carrier-neutral hubs such as e&'s SmartHub Fujairah.

“We are excited to be joining up with e& Carrier & Wholesale (C&WS) as one of their connectivity partners in the region,” says Rutger Bevaart, CEO at GNX.“It strengthens performance and reliability for our existing customers with operations in the Middle East, while creating additional capacity to support the rapidly growing demand for global connectivity services driven by AI, cloud, and enterprise expansion.”

By tapping directly into e&'s SmartHub Fujairah, GNX is deepening its integration with e&'s infrastructure ecosystem. The new PoP enables closer proximity to subsea cable systems, faster international interconnection, and seamless integration with GNX's global backbone spanning Europe, APAC, and the Americas. At the same time, it strengthens its portfolio with international, carrier-neutral connectivity, cross-connect services, and IP transit solutions - all delivered through GNX's automated platform and supported by a team of global internet and network experts.

About GNX:

Hi, we are GNX, a provider of global internet and private connectivity on a mission: to simplify global networks, and everything in between.

Because like you, we got tired of the conservative, non-transparent ways of working in our industry. Instead, we made it straightforward: one single platform to access all the insights, expertise, and tools to source and manage your global WAN, alongside our team of experts to guide and support you in your connectivity journey.

Our footprint extends to 190+ countries, and we currently support over 200 enterprises and MSPs with their global internet access and private connectivity needs.GNX. Straightforward connectivity.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.