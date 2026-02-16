Sonoco Named To FORTUNE's World's Most Admiredtm List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company also receives America's Most Responsible Designation

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has again been included on FORTUNE's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM List, ranking first in Innovation and overall, third in the Packaging category. Sonoco also ranked second in the following categories: use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment and global competitiveness.

“We are honored to once again be recognized among the world's most admired companies,” said Howard Coker, President and CEO of Sonoco.“I'm particularly proud of our top ranking in innovation, which is a testament to our teammates across the globe who truly believe that better packaging leads to better lives.”

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Executives, directors and analysts rate companies in their own industry on attributes considered critical to a company's global success.

"FORTUNE is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer.

"The companies at the top of the World's Most Admired Companies list show that resilience is not reactive-it's designed," said Mark Royal, a Korn Ferry senior client partner and employee engagement specialist. "What sets them apart is not performance in a single year, but their ability to sustain trust and credibility over time. In an era of constant disruption, these organizations demonstrate the discipline, adaptability, and leadership required to perform today while preparing confidently for what's next."

Sonoco is also pleased to announce it has been included in Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance.

