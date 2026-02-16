Dungarees Expands Work Industry Leadership With Acquisition Of Taylor Toolworks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbia, MO, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dungarees, a long-established retailer of premium workwear and boots, today announced the acquisition of Taylor Toolworks (also known as Taylor Tools / Taytools), a respected supplier of specialty hand tools and workshop equipment. The acquisition brings together two trusted brands serving hardworking professionals and marks a strategic expansion of Dungarees' offerings beyond apparel and footwear.

Bringing Together Two Complementary Legacies

Founded in 1999, Dungarees has built a loyal customer base by providing durable workwear, boots, outerwear, and gear from leading brands. The company has earned the Circle of Excellence award from BizRateSurveys for 13 consecutive years and maintains a 9.5 out of 10 customer satisfaction rating.

For more than 15 years, Taylor Toolworks has earned a strong reputation supplying specialty tools to woodworkers and professionals across North America. Its product lineup includes chisels, clamps, hand planes, saws, vises, woodworking accessories, and custom tooling solutions.

With the addition of Taylor Toolworks, Dungarees brings together two essential sides of the trade world: dependable workwear and reliable tools-backed by the customer service standards both brands are known for.

“Dungarees' strong heritage in workwear and Taylor Toolworks' expertise in premium workshop and woodworking tools is a natural fit,” said Mike McClung, CEO of Dungarees.“Our customers appreciate reasonably priced, high-quality workwear. The next logical step was to apply that same value proposition to the next most important thing you bring to a jobsite or workshop-your tools. With Taylor Toolworks, we're excited to give customers what they need in one place: quality clothing and reliable tools.”

About Taylor Toolworks

Taylor Toolworks supplies more than 3,000 specialty hand and power tools to woodworkers, machinists, artisans, and craftsmen. Since 2010, the company has established itself as a trusted source for dependable tools at accessible prices, as well as a destination for innovative products designed to meet the evolving demands of modern workshops.

For more information about the expanded selection of workwear, footwear, and tools, visit and

About Dungarees

Dungarees is an employee-owned, Midwest-based retailer headquartered in Columbia, Missouri. Since 1999, the company has offered a broad selection of workwear, boots, and outdoor gear from top brands, supported by a commitment to quality products, fair pricing, and dependable customer service.

