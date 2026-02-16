Beetroot Secures Fastercapital Backing To Scale AI Platform For Smbs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 16, 2026 4:54 am - Beetroot, an AI-driven ecosystem platform for African entrepreneurs, has joined FasterCapital's EquityPilot program to scale product development and fundraising readiness the company is targeting a $1.5M pre-seed round at a $4.5M pre-money valuation.

Cape Town & Dubai, UAE - 16 February 2026 - Small and micro-businesses face a persistent resource gap estimated at trillions globally. Beetroot, a connected AI platform for entrepreneurs, today announced it has joined the EquityPilot program by FasterCapital to scale its product development and go-to-market strategy. The partnership will focus on executing key growth milestones as Beetroot builds a centralized ecosystem that tackles early-stage business failure by providing streamlined access to tools, capital, networks, and markets.

What Beetroot Delivers

Beetroot is an AI-driven connected ecosystem that consolidates entrepreneurial networks, funding channels, knowledge resources, and market access into a single platform. Designed to close the resource gap for small businesses, its revenue model includes freemium and premium subscriptions, premium listings, partnership and platform fees, advertising, events, and referrals. With over 10,000 active users already onboard, the company projects a trajectory from $482,600 in Year 1 revenue to over $14 million by Year 5, supported by a plan to build a proprietary data asset of 5M+ entrepreneur profiles.

Why Now?

Macro trends are accelerating the need for low-friction, intelligent platforms that help entrepreneurs start, learn, and grow. Advances in AI now enable precise matching between small businesses and the resources they need. Beetroot's roadmap-focused on AI personalization, user experience, and integrated monetization-directly addresses the urgent demand for a centralized, actionable hub for SMBs.

Program Focus: First 30–60 Days

As part of EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work alongside Beetroot's leadership on execution priorities and fundraising readiness. Initial sprint objectives include:

.Product Development: Accelerating AI-driven matching features and premium listing UX.

.Go-to-Market Refinement: Sharpening customer segmentation, messaging, and conversion funnels for subscription and listing revenue.

.Investor Readiness: Strengthening materials for Beetroot's ongoing $1.5M pre-seed round, indicated at a $4.5M pre-money valuation.

Leadership Commentary

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:

“We're excited to support Beetroot through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders to unlock rapid, scalable growth.”

Caleb Rukundo, Chief Operating Officer of Beetroot, added:

“This partnership is a catalyst for our mission to democratize success for small businesses across Africa and beyond. With FasterCapital's operational expertise, we are poised to rapidly scale our AI-driven platform, enhance user value, and execute a clear path to sustainable revenue. Our goal is not just to build a tool, but to foster a thriving ecosystem where entrepreneurs find the capital, connections, and insights they need to grow-efficiently and at scale.”

Traction & Financial Projections

Beetroot reports strong early adoption and a high-growth financial model, with a revenue CAGR of 99.3% over two years. Scenario analysis indicates Year 1 revenue of $482,600 rising to $2.37 million in Year 2, backed by an 80% targeted retention rate driven by subscription stickiness and strategic partner integrations.

Founding Team & Approach

Beetroot's founding team brings together seasoned experience in business development, software engineering, and operational scale, including multiple prior startup founders and MBAs from Quantic School of Business & Technology. The company emphasizes founder-centric product design and a sales-led growth model.

Ecosystem Strategic Fit

Beetroot is positioned as an innovation pipeline for larger platforms in commerce, education, and fintech seeking earlier access to SMB customers and rich behavioral insights, highlighting potential integration and acquisition interest from sector leaders.

Next 90-Day Milestones

.Complete AI and user experience upgrades.

.Launch targeted subscription campaigns and a premium listings pilot.

.Finalize investor materials and outreach for the $1.5M pre-seed fundraise.

About Beetroot

Beetroot is an intelligent growth platform that centralizes tools, education and market access for entrepreneurs. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Beetroot combines AI-driven matching with content, networking and commerce features to reduce barriers to small business success.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.