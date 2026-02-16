Chetu Named To CRN's 2026 MSP 500 List

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 16, 2026 7:01 am - Digital Transformation Solutions Leader Recognized in the Elite 150 Category for the Second Consecutive Year

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, proudly announces that CRN, a brand of the Channel Company, included Chetu in its 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This marks the second consecutive year Chetu has earned this honor.

“Being recognized on CRN's MSP 500 list for the second consecutive year reflects the strength of our managed services strategy,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.“We combine enterprise-grade IT services with advanced AI software development to help organizations modernize, optimize performance, and navigate today's evolving technological environment with confidence.”

The MSP 500 list recognizes MSPs that spur growth and innovation. The companies assist businesses in dealing with complex technologies to achieve their goals without straining their finances.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

The 2026 MSP 500 recognition adds to Chetu's growing list of industry honors, including six consecutive years on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list and three straight years on CRN's Tech Elite 250. Chetu was also a finalist last year in CRN's Best of the Channel Award in the Best AI Solution Provider category.

In addition to the CRN awards, Chetu has also been recognized in 12 reports for its AI, data analysis, and ITSM services by six leading research firms, such as Omdia, ISG, and Everest Group.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AITM framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by Eagle Tree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.

