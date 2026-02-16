Bloom's Brew Launches Roast-To-Order Coffee Service Delivering Farm-Fresh Beans Direct To Consumers

MENAFN - GetNews)



New specialty coffee brand Bloom's Brew LLC introduces a made-to-order roasting model that eliminates warehouse storage, ensuring customers receive the freshest possible coffee within days of roasting. The company sources beans from renowned growing regions including Kenya, Ethiopia, Peru, Mexico, and Papua New Guinea.

Bloom's Brew LLC has officially launched its direct-to-consumer coffee service built on a simple but powerful promise: every bag is roasted only after an order is placed.

Unlike conventional coffee brands that roast in bulk and store inventory for weeks or months before reaching consumers, Bloom's Brew operates on a small-batch, on-demand model. Beans are freshly washed, carefully roasted, and shipped immediately - ensuring customers experience coffee at peak freshness rather than product that has been sitting on warehouse shelves losing flavor.

"From our porch to yours - that's not just a tagline, it's how we operate," said the founders of Bloom's Brew. "We believe coffee should be an experience, not just a commodity. When you order from us, your beans haven't been sitting around. They're roasted with care specifically for you."

The company's lineup features single-origin coffees sourced from some of the world's most celebrated growing regions. Offerings include Ethiopian Natural with its bright fruit-forward notes, rich Kenyan beans known for their bold complexity, smooth Peruvian varieties including a decaf option, and specialty selections from Papua New Guinea, Mexico, and Bali. A curated Best Sellers Sample Pack allows newcomers to explore the range.

Beyond coffee, Bloom's Brew has expanded into premium loose-leaf teas including Matcha, Hojicha, Earl Grey, Moroccan Mint, and fruit-infused blends. The brand also offers lifestyle merchandise featuring mugs and coffee-themed apparel for enthusiasts who want to bring the Bloom's Brew aesthetic into their daily routine.

The brand positions itself at the intersection of quiet luxury and accessible comfort - inspired by soft florals, spring mornings, and the calm beauty of countryside living. Each product is chosen for balance, depth, and elegance, creating what the company describes as "a cup that feels refined yet comforting."

Bloom's Brew ships throughout the United States with free shipping on all orders. The company is also targeting partnerships with restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and hospitality businesses seeking premium coffee solutions with guaranteed freshness.

For more information or to place an order, visit bloomsbrew or follow the brand on Instagram @bloomsbrew2025 and Facebook.