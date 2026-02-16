The TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 Launches In The U.S., Amazon Exclusive With 10.1” Full HD Display, Powerful Performance, And All-Day Battery

MENAFN - GetNews) TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading technology companies, is proud to announce the launch of the TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 on Amazon, a versatile and high-value 10.1-inch Android tablet tailored for learning, entertainment, and everyday use. Designed with students, young adults, and families in mind, this new tablet combines immersive visuals, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life with family-friendly features, all in a sleek, portable metal design. To celebrate its launch, buyers can enjoy $60 off for a limited time.







Immersive Display and Rich Audio

The TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 features a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS display with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering bright, clear visuals for movies, shows, and reading. Enhanced with TCL's NXTVISION display technology, the tablet ensures vivid colors and optimized viewing. Dual speakers with Sound Booster allow users to amplify audio volume by up to 200%, creating a rich and immersive sound experience.

Smooth Performance and Intelligent Optimization

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8786V/N processor and enhanced with TCL NXTURBO hardware-software optimization, the TAB 10 Gen 4 delivers smooth multitasking, responsive operations, and reduced power consumption. Coupled with the latest Android 15 operating system, the tablet provides a seamless and intelligent user experience for both work and play.

All-Day Battery Life with Fast Charging

Equipped with a 6000mAh battery, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 is built to support extended learning, streaming, and daily productivity. With 18W fast charging capability, users can quickly recharge the device and continue their activities without long interruptions. (A 10W charger is included; 18W fast charging requires a compatible charger.)

Generous Memory and Expandable Storage

The tablet comes with 4GB RAM plus 8GB RAM expansion for enhanced multitasking and system responsiveness, and 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards up to 1TB. Users can store apps, multimedia, and study materials without compromise.

Slim, Lightweight, and Premium Design

Measuring just 7.55mm in thickness and weighing 395g, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 is easy to hold and carry. Its metallic unibody construction offers durability while maintaining a premium, modern aesthetic.

Family-Friendly Features

The TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 includes Kids Space and Family Link parental controls, allowing content filtering and screen-time management for a safe digital environment. Eye Comfort Mode helps reduce eye strain during extended usage. Face Unlock provides quick and convenient device access, while the 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera support video calls, online learning, and everyday photography.

Reliable Connectivity and Ports

The tablet supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, along with USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack, ensuring versatile and reliable connectivity for all daily needs.

Limited-Time Discount

Starting February 9, 2026, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 will be available on Amazon U.S. at a special promotional price. Originally priced at $199.99, customers can enjoy an instant discount of $60-a combination of a $40 coupon and 10% off with code TAB10GEN4-bringing the final sale price down to just $139.99. Don't miss this limited-time offer to get the high-performance 10.1” tablet at an exceptional value.

