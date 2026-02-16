403
Turkish Official Condemns Israel’s West Bank ‘State Property’ Move
(MENAFN) Burhanettin Duran, head of Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, sharply criticized Israel’s recent decision to classify areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property,” describing it as a “clear violation of international law.” He added that the move “goes against the common conscience of humanity and is a continuation of its genocidal policies and practices.”
Duran stressed that such actions exacerbate injustice in the region and intentionally undermine prospects for peace, security, and stability. “This approach, which disregards the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people and aims to alter the demographic and legal structure, will be one of the biggest obstacles to lasting stability in the region,” he said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He rejected all efforts to seize Palestinian lands and urged the international community to intervene to halt “this illegality” and promote a lasting peace based on a two-state solution. “As Türkiye, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will continue to advocate for a just solution based on international law and human rights and to defend the just cause of our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” Duran added.
The statement followed Israel’s government approval of a proposal to register West Bank territories as “state property,” submitted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, as stated by reports.
